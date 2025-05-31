Kyle Busch NASCAR teammate offers clear verdict on two-time Cup Series champion

close global

NASCAR driver Austin Dillon has opened up on what it's like having two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch as a teammate.

Dillon and Busch have been teammates since the latter joined Richard Childress Racing ahead of the 2023 season, with Dillon driving the No. 3 Chevrolet, and Busch the No. 8.

The pair are set to continue working together for the foreseeable future, too, with Busch finalizing a contract extension at RCR through until the end of 2026, with the deal announced ahead of last weekend's Coca-Cola 600.

Offering a reaction to that announcement ahead of this weekend's action at Nashville, Dillon explained how having Busch in the team is helping drive RCR forward.

Austin Dillon on NASCAR team-mate Kyle Busch

“I feel like Kyle Busch gives you what you expect, which is that he’s a hard worker," the driver of the No. 3 car explained.

"He’s fiery. He wants the best for the cars. He wants to get to victory lane constantly and will push everyone to figure out how to make that happen, even himself on the track."

Dillon continued: "But as far as being in the meetings with him after practice and on Mondays in our team debriefs, he’s very helpful."

"He asks good questions at the right time about what your car is doing, and he provides information that you can make your car better off of.

"From that standpoint, you couldn’t ask for a more helpful teammate when it comes to his knowledge of the game and what he is providing from an informational standpoint.”

Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Austin Dillon Nashville
