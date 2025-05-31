NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Nashville start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

It's race day in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with the Tennessee Lottery 250 set to take place today (Saturday, May 31, 2025) at Nashville Superspeedway.

As the name of the race suggests, Xfinity Series action will be 250 miles long this weekend, with that distance set to see the drivers complete 188 laps around the 1.3-mile oval.

Last time out at Charlotte, Cup Series star William Byron was the man to take the victory, overcoming a speeding penalty early in the race and eventually taking the lead in overtime at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

It will certainly be interesting to see who comes out on top this time around, and there is once again Cup Series interest in the field, with Ross Chastain taking part fresh off the back of his Coca-Cola 600 victory, also at Charlotte.

In terms of the Xfinity Series standings, last weekend's action did not see too much of a shakeup, with Justin Allgaier continuing to lead the way by a very healthy margin.

Heading to Nashville, the driver of the No. 7 Chevy has a 72-point advantage over Austin Hill in second, whilst his lead over Sam Mayer in third is 93 points.

With all that said, let's get into the details you need to know ahead of today's action, including how you can watch it unfold live!

NASCAR Xfinity Series Nashville race start times

Saturday's 188-lap NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, also known as the Tennessee Lottery 250, starts today (May 31, 2025) at 7:30 pm (ET).

You can find the race start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session Start Time New York, NY (ET) 7:30 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 7:30 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 7:30 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 7:30 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 7:30 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 6:30 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 6:30 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 6:30 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 6:30 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 6:30 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 6:30 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 5:30 PM Denver, CO (MT) 5:30 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 5:30 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 5:30 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 5:30 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 4:30 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 4:30 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 4:30 PM Portland, OR (PT) 4:30 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 4:30 PM

How to watch NASCAR Xfinity Series on TV

In 2025, every single Xfinity Series race is set to be shown live on TV in the United States on The CW. The CW App will also stream live in-car cameras during races. As per NASCAR, streaming replays will also be available to watch on the CW app the next day.

Therefore, today's Xfinity Series action from Nashville Superspeedway is available to watch on The CW.

Radio coverage of today's Xfinity Series race is also set to broadcast on PRN and Sirius XM.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States The CW Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

