NASCAR Qualifying Today: Nashville start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits Nashville Superspeedway today (Saturday, May 31) for qualifying ahead of the Cracker Barrel 400.

This weekend's event marks just the fifth time that the Cup Series has raced at the track in Tennessee, and last year, it was Denny Hamlin who came out on top in qualifying for Joe Gibbs Racing.

That day last June, Hamlin edged the likes of Christopher Bell and Josh Berry for pole, although in the end, the race itself went on to be won by Joey Logano in his No. 22 Team Penske Ford.

Of course, this weekend's race comes right after the Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte last weekend, with an exciting finish on display when Ross Chastain snatched the lead from William Byron with six laps to go on Sunday night and never looked back.

Despite losing out on last weekend's win, his dominance at the track and the fact that he swept all three stages in the race mean Byron tops the Cup Series standings heading into the weekend.

Kyle Larson sits second, meanwhile, with Bell, Chase Elliott and Tyler Reddick rounding out the current top five.

With that said, let's get into all of the details you need to know ahead of today's qualifying action!

NASCAR Cup Series Nashville qualifying start times

The all-important qualifying session from Nashville Superspeedway kicks off on Saturday, May 31, at 5:40 pm ET.

Here are the start times converted to your local city and time zone.

City (Time Zone) Qualifying Start Time New York, NY (ET) 5:40 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 5:40 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 5:40 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 5:40 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 5:40 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 4:40 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 4:40 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 4:40 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 4:40 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 4:40 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 4:40 PM Denver, CO (MT) 3:40 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 3:40 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 3:40 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 3:40 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 2:40 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 2:40 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 2:40 PM Portland, OR (PT) 2:40 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 2:40 PM Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 6:40 PM London, GB (BST) 10:40 PM Madrid, ES (CET) 11:40 PM Sydney, AU (AEST) 7:40 AM (Sunday) Perth, AU (AWST) 5:40 AM (Sunday) Adelaide, AU (ACST) 7:10 AM (Sunday)

Cup Series practice from Nashville Superspeedway takes place directly before qualifying at 4:30 pm ET.

How to watch NASCAR qualifying live on TV

Qualifying action from Nashville Superspeedway today will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Prime Video United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

