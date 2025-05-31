NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying: Nashville start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series continues at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday, May 31, with qualifying up first ahead of the Tennessee Lottery 250.

This weekend's race takes place just days after an exciting event at Charlotte in which Cup Series star William Byron ran out as the winner.

That, combined with Kyle Larson's win at Texas earlier this month, means that only Cup Series drivers have won an Xfinity Series race so far in the month of May.

With just this weekend's race to go, it will certainly be exciting to watch who comes out on top on this occasion, particularly with another Cup Series driver in Ross Chastain competing this weekend.

In terms of the Xfinity Series standings, heading to Nashville, Justin Allgaier continues to lead the way, with the No. 7 driver holding a 72-point advantage over his closest rival, Austin Hill, at present. Elsewhere, Sam Mayer, Jesse Love and Brandon Jones round out the current top five.

With that said, let's take a look at all of the timing and TV details you need to know ahead of Saturday's qualifying session.

READ MORE: NASCAR boss confirms veteran Cup Series star will race in 2026

NASCAR Xfinity Series Nashville qualifying start times

NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway starts today (Saturday, May 31) at 3:10 pm ET. You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 3:10 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 3:10 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 3:10 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 3:10 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 3:10 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 2:10 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 2:10 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 2:10 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 2:10 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 2:10 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 2:10 PM Denver, CO (MT) 1:10 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 1:10 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 1:10 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 1:10 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 12:10 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 12:10 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 12:10 PM Portland, OR (PT) 12:10 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 12:10 PM

How to watch NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying live on TV today

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying action from Nashville Superspeedway today can be watched for FREE live on the CW App.

In 2025, all of the action from the Xfinity Series is set to be shown live on the CW in the United States.

Broadcast details may vary depending on your location.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States The CW Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series team hit with DOUBLE penalty ahead of Nashville

Related