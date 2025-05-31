NASCAR legend Kyle Busch puts racing car up for sale on social media

NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Busch has taken to social media to sell a used car chassis.

Nope, not Facebook Marketplace. The two-time Cup Series champion has essentially posted out a classified ad to his nearly one million followers on Twitter.

Busch isn't selling off one of his Cup Series Chevys though, instead advertising a 2022 D1 mini sprint car for sale for the price of $12,000.

The 40-year-old opened up his Twitter DMs to potential buyers (and, presumably, anyone else who wants to ping him a message about whatever they want), a bold move given the state of social media in 2025.

Kyle Busch's DMs open for business

Busch's tweet read: "FOR SALE: 2022 D1 Chassis. Less than 1 full season. Full carbon body included. Comes as seen in pictures. No shocks. TJ forge wheels. Has Chassis wire harness & fuel delivery system.

"Price: $12,000. DM for serious inquiries only pls."

It's unclear where the car has come from, but it's been suggested that it belongs to Busch's son Brexton, who races miniature sprint cars himself.

Either way, if you're in the market for the most wildly impractical car to do your weekly grocery shopping in and you have a spare $12k laying around...Kyle's DMs are open.

