NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Nashville start times, schedule, and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series continues this weekend, with the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

The race is set to see 300 laps of action around the 1.3-mile oval, with this weekend marking just the fifth time that the Cup Series has raced at the track, which opened in 2021.

Of course, the Cup Series heads to Tennessee after a thrilling Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte last weekend, which was eventually won by Trackhouse Racing star Ross Chastain.

Despite starting last on the grid and in a backup car following a crash in practice, Chastain snatched the race lead away from William Byron with just six laps to go, wrapping up his first win of 2025 in the process.

Byron, with his three stage wins in the race, tops the Cup Series standings heading into this weekend, with Kyle Larson demoted to second after his difficult day attempting 'the double'.

Elsewhere, Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott and Tyler Reddick round out the top five in the regular season rankings, and it will certainly be interesting to see how the top of the order gets shaken up come Sunday night.

With that said, let's take a look at all of the timing and TV details you need to know ahead of this weekend's action!

NASCAR HEADLINES: Penalty ruling shakes up standings as team hit with suspensions

NASCAR Cup Series: Nashville start times and schedule

The 300-lap race starts on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 7 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the weekend converted to your time zone.

Date Session New York, New York (ET) Chicago, Illinois (CT) Denver, Colorado (MT) Los Angeles, California (PT) Saturday, May 30 Practice 4:30 PM 3:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM Saturday, May 30 Qualifying 5:40 PM 4:40 PM 3:40 PM 2:40 PM Sunday, June 1 Race 7 PM 6 PM 5 PM 4 PM

NASCAR Cup Series: Nashville TV schedule

In the United States, NASCAR Cup Series coverage this weekend is split across many different broadcasters and platforms.

In terms of television coverage, all of this weekend's action will be streamed live on Amazon's Prime Video streaming service.

Elsewhere, radio coverage of practice, qualifying and Sunday's race will be available on SiriusXM and PRN.

During Sunday's race, in-car camera footage will also be available on MAX.

Outside the United States, the broadcaster of this weekend's event depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Prime Video United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

READ MORE: NASCAR boss confirms veteran Cup Series star will race in 2026

Related