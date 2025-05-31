NASCAR Cup Series star suffers Late Model disqualification blow in Nashville

NASCAR driver Josh Berry has suffered a disqualification blow in a Late Model race ahead of this weekend's Cup Series action at Nashville Superspeedway.

The Wood Brothers Racing driver has one Cup Series victory to his name so far in 2025, and on Thursday night, added to his overall racing tally for the season in the Rackley Roofing Battle of Broadway 150 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

The racing event was co-sanctioned by the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour and Nashville's Pro Late Model division, with Berry driving the No. 21 FatHead Racing Ford to victory lane after 150 laps.

However, after Berry and his team had celebrated their win, it emerged that the No. 21 car had failed post-race tech, meaning Berry had been disqualified.

"During post race tech, the Josh Berry No. 21 was found to not be within the allowances of left side weight percentage," a statement from the event hosts read, via Racing America.

"Therefore, Trey Craig has claimed the event for a second straight season.“

Can Josh Berry bounce back in NASCAR?

Berry's disqualification will have come as a huge disappointment for the Cup Series driver, particularly given he is local to the area, having been born in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

However, the driver of the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford has an almost instant opportunity to bounce back, with the Cup Series in action at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday.

So far this season, results have been mixed for the 34-year-old, with the highlight undoubtedly being his victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway back in March.

Aside from Vegas, though, Berry has also finished P4 and P6 at Phoenix and Kansas, showing his running towards the front of the order is no fluke.

After a P12 at the Coca Cola 600 last Sunday, it will certainly be interesting to see how Berry does this weekend and whether or not the above disqualification makes him even more determined to succeed.

