NASCAR star Denny Hamlin provides update on Cup Series future

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has provided a significant update on his Cup Series future.

Hamlin has been a Joe Gibbs Racing driver ever since his Cup Series debut in 2005, and, having carved out a very impressive career to date, the driver of the No. 11 is currently the joint-most winningest driver ever for the team, alongside Kyle Busch, with 56 race victories.

Hamlin last signed a contract extension with the team in 2023, but it appears that he is currently in the process of finalizing a new deal.

“Working on it,” Hamlin said, via The Athletic.

“Should be something done somewhat soon.”

What does the future hold for Denny Hamlin?

If Hamlin does re-sign with Joe Gibbs Racing, it means that he will continue to race against the team he co-owns, 23XI Racing.

But could Hamlin race for his team one day? It is something he has certainly given a lot of thought to and has suggested he would like to do, whether full-time or not.

During an appearance on the Dale Jr Download podcast following his win at Darlington earlier this season, the JGR star said: “I think that running some at 23XI is something that I’d like to do,"

"Joe Gibbs Racing’s been amazing to me over the 20 years that I’ve been with them. Just fantastic, couldn’t be any better. Joe and that whole group has just been amazing.

“But you know, there’s things that are different. I do have a race team. You know, I really would like, even if I phased out and ran some there, that would be a cool goal of mine.

"Just whatever it is. Five races, 25, whatever it might be. It’d be a cool way to phase out versus just stopping. I think I’d have a tough time just stopping."

