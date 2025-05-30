NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: Nashville start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series continues today, Friday, May 30th, with the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway.

This weekend's action follows a dominant drive for Corey Heim at Charlotte last weekend, with the No. 11 Tricon Garage Toyota leading for an impressive 98 of the 134 laps.

Not only that, but Heim was over six seconds clear of second place, Cup Series star Ross Chastain, when he took the checkered flag. Chastain was no slouch at Charlotte, either, winning Sunday's Coca Cola 600 for Trackhouse Racing.

Elsewhere, Kaden Honeycutt, Layne Riggs, and another Cup Series star, Kyle Busch, rounded out the top five at Charlotte.

All of the above means that heading into tonight's race, Heim continues to lead the way in the Truck Series standings, an impressive 100 points clear of his closest rival in Chandler Smith. Daniel Hemric currently sits third in the rankings, meanwhile, with Tyler Ankrum and Grant Enfinger close behind in fourth and fifth.

With all of that said, let's get into the timing and TV details you need ahead of Friday night's race!

READ MORE: NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying Today: Nashville start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Truck Series Nashville start times

The 150-lap NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway starts on Friday, May 30, at 8 pm ET. You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 8:00 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 8:00 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 8:00 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 8:00 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 8:00 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 7:00 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 7:00 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 7:00 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 7:00 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 7:00 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 7:00 PM Denver, CO (MT) 6:00 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 6:00 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 6:00 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 6:00 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 5:00 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 5:00 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 5:00 PM Portland, OR (PT) 5:00 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 5:00 PM

READ MORE: NASCAR boss confirms veteran Cup Series star will race in 2026

How to watch the NASCAR Truck Series on TV

In 2025, all of the action from the NASCAR Truck Series is set to be shown live on FOX Sports in the United States.

Race action from Nashville Superspeedway on Friday night is set to be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1.

Radio coverage of the race will also be available on SiriusXM and NASCAR Racing Network.

Broadcast details may vary depending on your location.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Sports Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

READ MORE: NASCAR boss confirms veteran Cup Series star will race in 2026

Related