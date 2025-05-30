NASCAR star Ross Chastain offers verdict on Cup Series rival Denny Hamlin

NASCAR star and Coca Cola 600 race winner Ross Chastain has been quizzed on his relationship with Cup Series rival Denny Hamlin.

Chastain and Hamlin were two of the drivers involved in the battle for the lead at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, before a late refuelling issue took Hamlin out of contention for the victory, leaving it to the No. 1 and William Byron to challenge each other for the lead.

It isn't the first time that Chastain and Hamlin have been in close quarters on track recently, either, after the Joe Gibbs Racing driver was left furious with Chastain following a huge blocking move made at Talladega in late April.

Afterwards, Hamlin claimed that Chastain was trying to wreck him and the cars behind, and called the Trackhouse Racing driver out for 'bulls**t racing'.

Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin 'not friends'

Despite the above, Chastain insisted that he and Hamlin have a healthy relationship when quizzed on how they are currently getting along.

“We’re in a good place, we are,” Chastain explained on Hauler Talk podcast.

“We’re not friends, I don’t see him, I don’t talk to him, we just are competitors, and I love that.

“I love that a guy of his caliber is out there for me to try and go beat.

“And he’s beat me a whole lot more than I’ve ever outrun him, but this time we were able to pass him.”

