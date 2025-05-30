NASCAR Cup Series team announce race deal with championship-winning driver
A NASCAR Cup Series team has announced a one-off deal with a championship-winning driver ahead of this year's Chicago street race.
The Cup Series once again hits the streets of the Windy City in July, with the Grant Park 165 set to see 75 laps of exciting road course action for the third consecutive year on July 6th.
And, one Cup Series team will be expanding their two-car lineup to three for the event, with Kaulig Racing announcing that reigning Australian Supercars champion Will Brown is set to race in the No. 13 Chevy that weekend, alongside Ty Dillon in the No. 10 and AJ Allmendinger in the No. 16.
Brown is 26 years old and has previously raced in the Cup Series on one occasion, finishing 31st at Sonoma in the No. 33 Chevy for Richard Childress Racing in 2024.
Kaulig Racing set to run Australian Supercars champion Will Brown
Speaking as part of the press release that confirmed his race involvement, Brown cited three-time Supercars champ and now full-time Cup Series driver Shane van Gisbergen as inspiration.
SvG won the Chicago street race back in 2023 when competing in the Cup Series on a part-time basis.
“After watching SvG win the 2023 Chicago NASCAR race and getting to drive myself at Sonoma last year, I’ve been really keen to have a go at the Grant Park 165,” Brown explained.
“The Supercars calendar aligned this year to give me time to get over to Charlotte early to prepare and give the race a crack!
"I have watched Kaulig Racing closely this season and I’m really excited to get behind the wheel of the MobileX and Shaw and Partners Financial Services No. 13!"
Elsewhere, Kaulig Racing owner Matt Kaulig made it clear he felt this gave his team a chance to win the race: "This is an amazing opportunity for Kaulig Racing to compete for a win in one of the most prestigious events on the calendar.”
“We are so excited to have Will race with us and compete for the trophy. The team is ready, and we know he has the talent."
