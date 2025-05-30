NASCAR Today: Kyle Larson apologises to rival as huge Cup Series deal falls through
NASCAR Today: Kyle Larson apologises to rival as huge Cup Series deal falls through
IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin has revealed that he and Kyle Larson have discussed a controversial moment at the Indy 500.
➡️ READ MORE
Deal for NASCAR owner to fund Cup Series car collapses after criticism
A deal for NASCAR co-owner and CEO Jim France to fund a car to run in the Cup Series has fallen apart, according to reports.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR boss confirms veteran Cup Series star will race in 2026
Kaulig Racing team president Chris Rice has confirmed that veteran Cup Series star AJ Allmendinger will return to the team for 2026.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR chief admits rule change 'on the table' as Cup Series changes debated
A high-ranking NASCAR official has confirmed that the series is looking into a major change for the competition's future.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR star claims Cup Series career torpedoed by uncompetitive car
NASCAR star Justin Allgaier has opened up on a misconception about his Cup Series career.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Truck Series
NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: Nashville start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 57 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR star Ross Chastain offers verdict on Cup Series rival Denny Hamlin
- 2 uur geleden
Spanish Grand Prix Practice
F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen on the back foot in Spain as Lewis Hamilton makes fast start
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series team announce race deal with championship-winning driver
- Today 14:01
NASCAR Today
NASCAR Today: Kyle Larson apologises to rival as huge Cup Series deal falls through
- Today 13:00
NASCAR Truck Series
NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying Today: Nashville start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 12:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
23 - 25 May
Lando Norris
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 25 - 25 Jul