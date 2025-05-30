NASCAR Today: Kyle Larson apologises to rival as huge Cup Series deal falls through

IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin has revealed that he and Kyle Larson have discussed a controversial moment at the Indy 500.

Deal for NASCAR owner to fund Cup Series car collapses after criticism

A deal for NASCAR co-owner and CEO Jim France to fund a car to run in the Cup Series has fallen apart, according to reports.

NASCAR boss confirms veteran Cup Series star will race in 2026

Kaulig Racing team president Chris Rice has confirmed that veteran Cup Series star AJ Allmendinger will return to the team for 2026.

NASCAR chief admits rule change 'on the table' as Cup Series changes debated

A high-ranking NASCAR official has confirmed that the series is looking into a major change for the competition's future.

NASCAR star claims Cup Series career torpedoed by uncompetitive car

NASCAR star Justin Allgaier has opened up on a misconception about his Cup Series career.

