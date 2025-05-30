NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying Today: Nashville start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series hits Nashville Superspeedway on Friday, May 30, for qualifying ahead of the Rackley Roofing 200.

Last time out, the Truck Series raced at Concord to follow up the All-Star Weekend, with Corey Heim winning the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 after sweeping the stage wins too.

With that dominant win, Heim continues to lead the way in the Truck Series standings heading to Nashville this weekend.

The No. 11 driver has a 100-point advantage over Chandler Smith in second, whilst Daniel Hemric, Tyler Ankrum and Grant Enfinger sit third, fourth and fifth respectively.

With that said, let’s get into all the details you need to know ahead of Friday’s qualifying action!

NASCAR Truck Series: Nashvilla qualifying start times

NASCAR Truck Series qualifying Nashville Superspeedway starts on Friday, May 23, at 5:10 pm ET. You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 5:10 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 5:10 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 5:10 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 5:10 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 5:10 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 4:10 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 4:10 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 4:10 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 4:10 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 4:10 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 4:10 PM Denver, CO (MT) 3:10 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 3:10 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 3:10 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 3:10 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 2:10 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 2:10 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 2:10 PM Portland, OR (PT) 2:10 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 2:10 PM

How to watch NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville on TV

In 2025, all of the action from the NASCAR Truck Series is set to be shown live on FOX Sports in the United States.

Practice (4:05 pm ET) and qualifying (5:10 pm ET) action from Nashville Superspeedway on Friday can be watched on FOX Sports 2.

Race action, meanwhile, will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1, with radio coverage also available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Sports Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

