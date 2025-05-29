NASCAR Today: Penalty ruling shakes up standings as team hit with suspensions

The NACSAR Cup Series standings have been shaken up after a major penalty decision.

NASCAR team hit with multiple suspensions after Charlotte incident

A NASCAR team has been hit with two suspensions after an incident last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Popular NASCAR star set for bonus race at home track

A NASCAR fan favourite will make two appearances at his home race in 2025, with his official entry being confirmed for the Xfinity Series race as well as the Cup Series.

NASCAR partially reverse harsh penalty on Cup Series playoff star on appeal

Chris Buescher has been given a major boost in his bid to qualify for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs this year.

NASCAR Cup Series team hit with DOUBLE penalty ahead of Nashville

A NASCAR Cup Series team have been hit with a penalty after an incident during Sunday's Coca-Cola 600.

