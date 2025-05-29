NASCAR penalty appeal has massive impact on Cup Series playoffs

close global

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings have been updated after Chris Buescher's Kansas penalty was radically altered on appeal.

The RFK Racing star was docked a hugely consequential 60 points after the race at Kansas earlier this month, knocking him out of the playoff spots at the time of the infringement.

However, Wednesday saw NASCAR halve his penalty and add 30 of those 60 points back onto his season total – which still sees him out of the playoffs after the Coca-Cola 600, but moves him to within six points of the cut line.

Hendrick Motorsports star William Byron dominated proceedings in the No. 24 Chevrolet on Sunday night at the Coca-Cola 600, sweeping all three stages, but was ultimately left devastated late on when Trackhouse Racing star Ross Chastain passed him for the lead with just six laps to go.

Despite that, however, given the points he racked up throughout the race, Byron has once again claimed top spot in the Cup Series standings, demoting team-mate Kyle Larson to second after he endured a challenging Sunday performing NASCAR and Indy 500 double duty.

With that said, let's take a look at the standings after NASCAR's decision.

NASCAR Cup Series standings after Buescher penalty appeal

Rank Driver Car No. Team (Engine Manufacturer) Points (Stage) Playoff Points
1William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet499 (137)11
2Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet470 (128)23
3Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota425 (74)16
4Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet415 (80)0
5Tyler Reddick4523XI Racing Toyota392 (100)0
6Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota390 (95)12
7Ryan Blaney12Team Penske Ford363 (110)2
8Ross Chastain1Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet350 (29)5
9Joey Logano22Team Penske Ford338 (74)7
10Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet333 (83)0
11Chase Briscoe19Stewart-Haas Racing Ford314 (18)0
12Chris Buescher17RFK Racing Ford304 (31)-5
13Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing Toyota312 (100)2
14Ricky Stenhouse Jr47JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet284 (22)0
15Ryan Preece60Stewart-Haas Racing Ford280 (43)1
16Austin Cindric2Team Penske Ford279 (81)7
17Josh Berry21Wood Brothers Racing Ford269 (49)6
18AJ Allmendinger16Kaulig Racing Chevrolet267 (51)0
19Kyle Busch8Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet266 (17)0
20Michael McDowell71Front Row Motorsports Ford259 (11)0
21John H. Nemechek42Legacy Motor Club Toyota257 (21)0
22Carson Hocevar77Spire Motorsports Chevrolet248 (65)0
23Todd Gilliland34Front Row Motorsports Ford246 (19)0
24Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet244 (4)0
25Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota230 (20)0
26Zane Smith38Front Row Motorsports Ford228 (9)0
27Erik Jones43Legacy Motor Club Toyota223 (19)0
28Noah Gragson4Stewart-Haas Racing Ford213 (8)0
29Justin Haley7Rick Ware Racing Ford213 (15)0
30Daniel Suárez99Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet210 (16)0
31Ty Dillon10Kaulig Racing Chevrolet206 (12)0
32Brad Keselowski6RFK Racing Ford180 (26)0
33Shane Van Gisbergen88Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet161 (14)0
34Riley Herbst35Rick Ware Racing Ford160 (2)0
35Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing Ford155 (2)0
36Cody Ware51Rick Ware Racing Ford80 (3)0
37Jimmie Johnson84Legacy Motor Club Toyota35 (0)0
38Corey LaJoie7Spire Motorsports Chevrolet24 (5)0
39Katherine Legge78Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet7 (0)0
40Derek Kraus44Chevrolet5 (0)0
41Casey Mears66Garage 66 Ford2 (0)0
42Burt Myers50Team AmeriVet Chevrolet1 (0)0
43Chad Finchum66Garage 66 Ford1 (0)0
44Martin Truex Jr56Tricon Garage Toyota1 (0)0

