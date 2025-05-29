NASCAR penalty appeal has massive impact on Cup Series playoffs

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings have been updated after Chris Buescher's Kansas penalty was radically altered on appeal.

The RFK Racing star was docked a hugely consequential 60 points after the race at Kansas earlier this month, knocking him out of the playoff spots at the time of the infringement.

However, Wednesday saw NASCAR halve his penalty and add 30 of those 60 points back onto his season total – which still sees him out of the playoffs after the Coca-Cola 600, but moves him to within six points of the cut line.

Hendrick Motorsports star William Byron dominated proceedings in the No. 24 Chevrolet on Sunday night at the Coca-Cola 600, sweeping all three stages, but was ultimately left devastated late on when Trackhouse Racing star Ross Chastain passed him for the lead with just six laps to go.

Despite that, however, given the points he racked up throughout the race, Byron has once again claimed top spot in the Cup Series standings, demoting team-mate Kyle Larson to second after he endured a challenging Sunday performing NASCAR and Indy 500 double duty.

With that said, let's take a look at the standings after NASCAR's decision.

NASCAR Cup Series standings after Buescher penalty appeal

Rank Driver Car No. Team (Engine Manufacturer) Points (Stage) Playoff Points 1 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 499 (137) 11 2 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 470 (128) 23 3 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 425 (74) 16 4 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 415 (80) 0 5 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 392 (100) 0 6 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 390 (95) 12 7 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 363 (110) 2 8 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 350 (29) 5 9 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 338 (74) 7 10 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 333 (83) 0 11 Chase Briscoe 19 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 314 (18) 0 12 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 304 (31) -5 13 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 312 (100) 2 14 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 284 (22) 0 15 Ryan Preece 60 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 280 (43) 1 16 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 279 (81) 7 17 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 269 (49) 6 18 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 267 (51) 0 19 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 266 (17) 0 20 Michael McDowell 71 Front Row Motorsports Ford 259 (11) 0 21 John H. Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 257 (21) 0 22 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 248 (65) 0 23 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 246 (19) 0 24 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 244 (4) 0 25 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 230 (20) 0 26 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 228 (9) 0 27 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 223 (19) 0 28 Noah Gragson 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 213 (8) 0 29 Justin Haley 7 Rick Ware Racing Ford 213 (15) 0 30 Daniel Suárez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 210 (16) 0 31 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 206 (12) 0 32 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 180 (26) 0 33 Shane Van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 161 (14) 0 34 Riley Herbst 35 Rick Ware Racing Ford 160 (2) 0 35 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 155 (2) 0 36 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 80 (3) 0 37 Jimmie Johnson 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 35 (0) 0 38 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 24 (5) 0 39 Katherine Legge 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 7 (0) 0 40 Derek Kraus 44 Chevrolet 5 (0) 0 41 Casey Mears 66 Garage 66 Ford 2 (0) 0 42 Burt Myers 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet 1 (0) 0 43 Chad Finchum 66 Garage 66 Ford 1 (0) 0 44 Martin Truex Jr 56 Tricon Garage Toyota 1 (0) 0

