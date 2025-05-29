NASCAR penalty appeal has massive impact on Cup Series playoffs
NASCAR penalty appeal has massive impact on Cup Series playoffs
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings have been updated after Chris Buescher's Kansas penalty was radically altered on appeal.
The RFK Racing star was docked a hugely consequential 60 points after the race at Kansas earlier this month, knocking him out of the playoff spots at the time of the infringement.
However, Wednesday saw NASCAR halve his penalty and add 30 of those 60 points back onto his season total – which still sees him out of the playoffs after the Coca-Cola 600, but moves him to within six points of the cut line.
Hendrick Motorsports star William Byron dominated proceedings in the No. 24 Chevrolet on Sunday night at the Coca-Cola 600, sweeping all three stages, but was ultimately left devastated late on when Trackhouse Racing star Ross Chastain passed him for the lead with just six laps to go.
Despite that, however, given the points he racked up throughout the race, Byron has once again claimed top spot in the Cup Series standings, demoting team-mate Kyle Larson to second after he endured a challenging Sunday performing NASCAR and Indy 500 double duty.
With that said, let's take a look at the standings after NASCAR's decision.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Michael Jordan backed by Cup Series legend as Denny Hamlin SLAMS critics
NASCAR Cup Series standings after Buescher penalty appeal
|Rank
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team (Engine Manufacturer)
|Points (Stage)
|Playoff Points
|1
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|499 (137)
|11
|2
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|470 (128)
|23
|3
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|425 (74)
|16
|4
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|415 (80)
|0
|5
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|392 (100)
|0
|6
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|390 (95)
|12
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske Ford
|363 (110)
|2
|8
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|350 (29)
|5
|9
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|338 (74)
|7
|10
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|333 (83)
|0
|11
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
|314 (18)
|0
|12
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing Ford
|304 (31)
|-5
|13
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing Toyota
|312 (100)
|2
|14
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
|284 (22)
|0
|15
|Ryan Preece
|60
|Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
|280 (43)
|1
|16
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|279 (81)
|7
|17
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|269 (49)
|6
|18
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|267 (51)
|0
|19
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|266 (17)
|0
|20
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|259 (11)
|0
|21
|John H. Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|257 (21)
|0
|22
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|248 (65)
|0
|23
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|246 (19)
|0
|24
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|244 (4)
|0
|25
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|230 (20)
|0
|26
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|228 (9)
|0
|27
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|223 (19)
|0
|28
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
|213 (8)
|0
|29
|Justin Haley
|7
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|213 (15)
|0
|30
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|210 (16)
|0
|31
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|206 (12)
|0
|32
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing Ford
|180 (26)
|0
|33
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|161 (14)
|0
|34
|Riley Herbst
|35
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|160 (2)
|0
|35
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
|155 (2)
|0
|36
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|80 (3)
|0
|37
|Jimmie Johnson
|84
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|35 (0)
|0
|38
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|24 (5)
|0
|39
|Katherine Legge
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
|7 (0)
|0
|40
|Derek Kraus
|44
|Chevrolet
|5 (0)
|0
|41
|Casey Mears
|66
|Garage 66 Ford
|2 (0)
|0
|42
|Burt Myers
|50
|Team AmeriVet Chevrolet
|1 (0)
|0
|43
|Chad Finchum
|66
|Garage 66 Ford
|1 (0)
|0
|44
|Martin Truex Jr
|56
|Tricon Garage Toyota
|1 (0)
|0
READ MORE: NASCAR star airs frustration with Joey Logano at Coca Cola 600
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 mastermind warns about 'worst case' for legendary driver
- 43 minutes ago
NASCAR chief admits rule change 'on the table' as Cup Series changes debated
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Today: Penalty ruling shakes up standings as team hit with suspensions
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR penalty appeal has massive impact on Cup Series playoffs
- Today 13:00
F1 Today: Verstappen opens up on Red Bull feud as legend's car makes record sale
- Today 12:00
F1 star reveals unusual decision maker for key Red Bull contract
- Today 03:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
23 - 25 May
Lando Norris
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 25 - 25 Jul