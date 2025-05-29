NASCAR partially reverse harsh penalty on Cup Series playoff star on appeal

Chris Buescher has been given a major boost in his bid to qualify for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs this year.

The No. 17 car was docked 60 driver and team points and five playoff points for a technical infringement at Kansas a couple of weeks ago, but his RFK Racing team appealed the decision.

NASCAR announced on Wednesday that the appeal was successful – but only partially. While one of the infringements was chalked off, the other was upheld, with the 60 point penalty halved to 30.

That judgement shoots Buescher right up to just six points off the playoff cut line, having failed last year to repeat his debut qualification for the post-season in 2023.

RFK appeal panel: NASCAR rules were not specific

The appeal panel's verdict said: “The panel concluded that NASCAR met its burden of proof regarding the reinforcement of the front bumper cover but did not meet it regarding the trimming of the exhaust panel cover.

"The rule book regarding the exhaust panel trimming lacked specificity on the amount trimmed or not trimmed. Accordingly, the panel reduced the owner and driver points penalty from 60 to 30 points.”

Meanwhile, RFK Racing wrote in a statement on Wednesday: “We appreciate the opportunity to present our case to the National Motorsports Appeals Panel today and are pleased that the panel overturned one of the two assessed penalties.

"Our goal is to always comply fully with the letter of the NASCAR Rule Book, and our focus is now looking forward to competing for a win in Nashville this weekend.”

