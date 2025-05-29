NASCAR announce penalty update as driver put on probation

NASCAR have announced a penalty update for Whelen Modified Tour driver Stephen Kopcik, after he was slammed with a severe penalty following the last race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Kopcik was suspended for one race and fined $1,500 for intentionally wrecking another vehicle, whilst also being placed on probation until December 31, 2025.

However, the penalty was appealed and the National Motorsports Appeals Panel recently revealed the modified punishment for Kopcik.

They determined that he violated the rules and that his fine had increased to $2,500 with a suspension from NASCAR until the fine is paid.

However, Kopcik’s one-race suspension has been overturned and he remains on probation until the end of December.

The panel justified their decision and wrote: “The panel believes that although there were several factors that contributed to the wreck, ultimately, the contact by the 21 car against the 3 car was intentional.”

What did Kopcik do at North Wilkesboro Speedway?

Kopcik was in a battle for fourth during the race at North Wilkesboro Speedway with Tyler Rypkema, but sent his rival’s car into the wall at turn one in a manner that appeared intentional.

The move was allegedly revenge for Rypkema tapping Kopcik on the previous lap, but ended his rival’s race - who did not escape punishment either.

Rypkema received a $500 fine for going onto the track to flip Kopcik the bird after his race was over, and also faced suspension until the fine was paid.

Both drivers are now on probation until December 31, 2025.

