NASCAR team hit with multiple suspensions after Charlotte incident

A NASCAR team has been hit with two suspensions after an incident last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

It was two Cup Series stars who reigned supreme during the Coca Cola 600 weekend, with Ross Chastain winning the titular race and William Byron victorious in the Xfinity Series.

Following the race weekend, NASCAR have announced their penalties with a team from the Xfinity Series hit particularly hard as their crew members were given two suspensions.

The right-rear wheel of Daniel Dye’s No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet detached from his car on the backstretch under caution during Saturday's race, which sent the car spinning into the barrier.

As a result, the rear-tire changer Jerick Newsome and jackman Richie Williams have been suspended from the next two Xfinity races, including the race in Mexico City on June 14.

NASCAR Xfinity stars suspended and disqualified after Charlotte

Elsewhere during the Xfinity Series weekend, Sammy Smith failed a post-race inspection and was disqualified, losing his fifth place finish on Saturday.

The No. 8 JR Motorsports car was disqualified after the car failed to meet the minimum weight requirement, and dropped Smith to 13th in the regular season standings.

In the NASCAR Cup Series, rear changer Brehanna Daniels and jackman Ethan Hindman from the No. 66 Garage 66 team have been suspended from the next two NASCAR Cup Series races.

Their suspension comes after the right-rear wheel on Josh Bilicki's car detached from the vehicle under caution, with the driver finishing the race in 33rd.

x