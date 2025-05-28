Popular NASCAR star set for bonus race at home track

A NASCAR fan-favourite will make two appearances at his home race in 2025, with his official entry being confirmed for the Xfinity Series race as well as the Cup Series.

NASCAR's return to Mexico is fast approaching, where both the Cup and Xfinity Series' will race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City.

The Cup Series race takes place on Sunday, June 15 and will mark NASCAR star Daniel Suarez’s first home race at the track, and he has also decided to take part in the Xfinity race on the Saturday before.

All Cup Series drivers are allowed to compete in five Xfinity races a year, with Suarez electing his home race according to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass.

The Mexican will race for JR Motorsports in the No. 9 car which will be sponsored by Quaker State, and will be his first race in the series in 2025.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Michael Jordan backed by Cup Series legend as Denny Hamlin SLAMS critics

NASCAR allows additional entries for Mexico race

Suarez will be one of 40 drivers competing at the Xfinity race in Mexico, with the series allowing two additional entries on top of the usual 38.

The Hermanos Rodríguez circuit hosted four NASCAR Xfinity Series races from 2005 until 2008, but for Suarez the re-introduction of Mexico City to the schedule is a dream come true.

“This, for me, is like a dream,” Suárez said after the announcement last year.

“This is really a dream come true. Exactly 10 years ago, I was here racing NASCAR Mexico in 2014, and I won a race here before leaving NASCAR México and moving full-time to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2015.

“I knew that some, some years before my time, the NASCAR Xfinity Series had the opportunity to come to Mexico for a few years and I remember thinking what a dream it would be for me to race the NASCAR Cup Series one day in my country.

“I remember thinking that, and fast forward now nine years later, and here we are in Mexico City.”

READ MORE: William Byron claims top spot after Coca Cola 600 despite late Ross Chastain heartbreak

Related