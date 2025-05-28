Kyle Busch pinpoints why RCR has lost ground on NASCAR rivals

Kyle Busch has opened up on his team's well-publicized struggles, after confirming a decision on his future.

The veteran racer has officially sign up to continue with Richard Childress Racing through 2026, but is on the longest winless streak of his storied career.

It's been 70 races since the two-time Cup Series champion has last visited victory lane, at Gateway in 2023, and in danger of going through his second completely winless year in three seasons with RCR.

Austin Dillon in the sister RCR car is also coming off the back of his two worst championship finishes in 2023 and 2024, with both he and Busch sat below the cut line for the playoffs in 2025 as well.

Busch: Extra pace was 'taken away'

Speaking after signing on with the team for 2026, Busch said: “Being able to continue on when I first joined, I feel like there was some things that we were doing within the rules at that time that got us some extra speed.

"And then, you know, there was definitely some things that kind of came down that they didn't like us doing. And so that's sort of where we've lost a little bit if people are wondering why have we not been able to win like we did in the first 16 races."

Busch and Dillon will be hoping that their team are able to salvage some of the pace they lost midway through 2023, as the veteran pair look to claim the team's first title in over 30 years.

The team has six championships in their history, all won in the 80s and 90s by the legendary Dale Earnhardt in the same No. 3 that Dillon now drives, the team having retired the number for a decade after Earnhardt's death.

