NASCAR Cup Series team hit with DOUBLE penalty ahead of Nashville

A NASCAR Cup Series team have been hit with a penalty after an incident during Sunday's Coca-Cola 600.

Josh Bilicki, driving the No. 66 for Garage 66, lost a wheel under caution after a pit stop in the early stages of the race, with NASCAR now suspending two members of the pit crew.

Rear-tire changer Brehanna Daniels and jackman Ethan Hindman have been suspended for the next two Cup Series races, expiring after the June 8th race at Michagan.

Daniels and Hindman will be absent this weekend at Nashvilla when Chad Fincham will come in and race for the part-time team, who aren't expected to race at Michigan the following week, meaning that the pair will only miss one race they were scheduled for.

NASCAR confirm double suspension

A NASCAR statement read: "The No. 66 Garage 66 Ford piloted by Josh Bilicki had its right-rear wheel detach from the vehicle in Turn 4 under caution at Lap 49 of Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600.

"As a result, rear-tire changer Brehanna Daniels and jackman Ethan Hindman have been suspended from the next two NASCAR Cup Series races through the June 8 race at Michigan International Speedway per Sections 10.5.2.6.D in the NASCAR Rule Book regarding safety penalties."

Team owner Carl Long has confirmed that the team will race Nashville, Chicago, and Indianapolis, with Fincham driving the former and Bilicki stepping back in for the Chicago street race and Indy.

He added: “We’re trying to put together an engine lease to go to Daytona, Talladega and Atlanta with a plate motor."

