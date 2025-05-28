NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan backed by Cup Series legend as Denny Hamlin SLAMS critics
NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan backed by Cup Series legend as Denny Hamlin SLAMS critics
A NASCAR legend was recently quizzed on whether or not Michael Jordan was good for the sport. His response was unequivocal.
➡️ READ MORE
Denny Hamlin lets rip on Hendrick Motorsports 'fanboys' after Coke 600 criticism
Denny Hamlin has slammed his latest NASCAR critics following the Coke 600 on Sunday.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR champ Joey Logano says Team Penske must 'move forward' after illegal car drama
NASCAR champion Joey Logano has offered his take on a recent Team Penske scandal.
➡️ READ MORE
Kyle Busch issues damning NASCAR statement after latest Cup Series blow
Kyle Busch cut a frustrated figure once again post-race at Charlotte on Sunday.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR team set for penalty after Charlotte inspection
NASCAR has confirmed that a team will face a penalty following an infraction at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
➡️ READ MORE
