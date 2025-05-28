Denny Hamlin lets rip on Hendrick Motorsports 'fanboys' after Coke 600 criticism
NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has let rip at Hendrick Motorsports 'fanboys' after coming in for criticism following the Coca Cola 600.
The 400-lap race at Charlotte Motor Speedway was won by Ross Chastain, but after a thrilling end to the third stage, the battle for the victory looked to be between Hamlin and William Byron.
Throughout the third stage, the duo were constantly battling, exchanging the lead on multiple occasions and showing serious speed. However, Hamlin's chances of victory were cruelly snatched away through no fault of his own in the fourth and final stage, when an issue refuelling meant he had to come in for an extra pit stop in order to finish the race.
With Hamlin out of the picture, Chastain stepped up, with the race-winning overtake coming with six laps to go, marking an incredible night for the No. 1 team, who had started the race in last position.
Whilst it was elation for Chastain, it was heartbreak for Byron, who had swept all three stages before ultimately losing out on the race win. And, it appears Byron's fans partly blame Hamlin for the No. 24 losing out on the win.
"Speaking of HMS fanboys, I’m getting some mentions that I was responsible for Byron losing?" Hamlin said on his Actions Detrimental podcast.
"What the f**k are people watching? I was behind him when he stepped on his d*"k."
Denny Hamlin slams 'idiot' critics
Hamlin continued: "I was behind him, he got stuck behind the 22 [Joey Logano], got loose in [Turns] 3 and 4, the 1 [Chastain] came with a massive run because he got loose behind the 22, and I went by both of them."
"By the way, I lifted into Turn 1 to let them race. If you look when I got beside the 24 and here comes the 1 and they go three-wide, I lifted into 1 because I’m like, ‘I ain’t getting in the middle of this. I’ll pass him off of Turn 2.’
“What are these people watching? And are they that dumb? How can I hold him up when I’m behind him? How can people be that dumb? If you said that, you’re an idiot. That is just asinine."
The Joe Gibbs Racing star concluded: "Anyway, you think I give a f**k at that point?"
"I just pitted with 10 laps to go trying to get back on the lead lap in case a caution comes, then maybe I stay out because I got right side tires and I squeeze some sort of finish out of this frickin’ day.”
Denny Hamlin lets rip on Hendrick Motorsports 'fanboys' after Coke 600 criticism
