Kyle Busch issues damning NASCAR statement after latest Cup Series blow

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch issued a damning statement post-race at the Coca Cola 600 as he admitted he was starting to feel like a 'broken record'.

The race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway proved another challenging one for Busch and his No. 8 Richard Childress Racing team, with the 40-year-old finishing Sunday's main event in 15th.

The race marks the fifth consecutive event that Busch has finished 14th or lower, with just one finish inside the top 10, which came at Darlington in April, in his last nine races.

Things certainly seem to be a struggle of late for the No. 8 team, and the two-time champion says he is tired of having to come out and repeat the same message every weekend.

“I feel like a broken record saying another difficult night for our No. 8 Chevrolet team," Busch explained, via NBC.

What went wrong for Kyle Busch at the Coca Cola 600?

Elaborating on the issues he faced at Charlotte across the weekend, Busch continued: "The weekend started out with a steering issue. We got the pump changed and were able to make a qualifying lap, but had to change the rack and go to the rear for the start of the race on Sunday.

"We were tight in dirty air. Crew chief Randall Burnett made some changes and got it running better when I heard a loud pop. Something broke, and we’re still not sure what it was. From that point on, we were just out of it.

"We tried a strategy call late in the race, but we had an issue on pit road, so we weren’t really able to capitalize on that.

"I want to thank the family of Fireman Jeffrey M Svoboda for allowing us to honor him this weekend.”

On the plus side, there was good news for Busch ahead of the race, with him and his team having made a big contract announcement.

It was revealed on Saturday that Busch and Richard Childress Racing had finalized a contract extension that will see the 40-year-old continue to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet through 2026.

