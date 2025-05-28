NASCAR insider makes HUGE Ross Chastain claim after Coca Cola 600 victory

A NASCAR insider has delivered a huge claim about Cup Series star Ross Chastain after a decisive victory at last weekend’s Coca Cola 600.

The 32-year-old stunned at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, where he drove from last to first to emerge victorious on Memorial Day weekend.

As a result of his impressive victory at the Coca Cola 600, Chastain has been lauded by NASCAR insiders Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi on the Teardown podcast.

Bianchi even went on to make a bold claim about Chastain, and described him as one of the best drivers in the sport currently.

“You have got to be looking at this going ‘that is a driver I want’,” he said.

“Like I could put him in my racecar and I know I can give him great stuff and he’s going to go and do it.

“It's not like Ross is a one or two trick pony, like ‘oh he’s only got a couple of tracks he’s good at’. He’s won at intermediate tracks. He’s won at superspeedways. He’s won at a road course. He won at a small oval at Phoenix.

“There really isn’t much of a weakness in his game right now. The weakness for so long was bad decision-making and impatience and that is no longer the case.

“He has evolved, he’s gotten better and now he is one of- if not the best driver right now in the sport.”

Chastain wins Coca Cola 600

Chastain celebrated his victory on Sunday by standing on top of his No.1 Chevrolet and smashing a watermelon onto the track, as a way to honor his family’s legacy as eighth-generation watermelon farmers.

Not only was Chastain’s last to first surge impressive, but also the first time a driver has achieved a victory from an official starting position of last since Bobby Allison in 1969 according to NASCAR.

Chastain collected his sixth Cup Series victory and his first win of the season at Charlotte, ensuring that he remained firmly in a playoffs position and P8 in the NASCAR standings.

