Dale Earnhardt Jr delivers emphatic Michael Jordan verdict as NASCAR lawsuit rages on
NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr has delivered an emphatic response when quizzed on whether or not Michael Jordan is a good thing for the sport.
In 2020, Jordan co-founded 23XI Racing alongside Cup Series star Denny Hamlin, among others, and the team now has three full-time entries.
Bubba Wallace currently drives the No. 23, Tyler Reddick the No.45, and Riley Herbst the No. 35. However, last October, after refusing to sign up to NASCAR's new charter agreement, 23XI, along with Front Row Motorsports, decided to sue NASCAR.
At the time, Jordan and Hamlin's team accused NASCAR of 'anti-competitive practices to prevent fair competition in the sport' and since then, the case has rumbled on in the background as the new season got underway.
A full hearing is set to take place later this year, although NASCAR is still appealing the decision of the courts to allow 23XI and FRM to compete as de facto charter teams in 2025.
Dale Earnhardt Jr on Michael Jordan in NASCAR
In a recent appearance on USA Today Sports, Earnhardt Jr was quizzed on the lawsuit and whether or not he feels Jordan is a good thing for NASCAR.
Emphatically, Earnhardt Jr replied: "Oh yeah, massively,”
“And I think NASCAR wants Michael Jordan to be happy and to be enjoying what he’s doing.
"There’s a lawsuit going on between his team and the owners of NASCAR. What’s going to happen, I believe, is both sides will compromise and come to some agreement, and then Michael Jordan will enjoy being an owner and have success.
“A championship team owned by Michael Jordan is a great thing for NASCAR, and I think I’ll see that one day.”
