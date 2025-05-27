NASCAR chief delivers 'masterclass' verdict after Ross Chastain win at Coca Cola 600

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks says Ross Chastain's NASCAR Cup Series victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday was a 'masterclass' in never giving up and grinding.

Chastain had started the Coca Cola 600 in last position after a crash in practice on Saturday saw him unable to set a lap time in qualifying.

Not only that, but Chastain also had to race in a backup car, with the car he wrecked in practice damaged beyond repair, and his team forced to put in a huge effort overnight to build him a machine to compete in.

The team's hard effort was rewarded in the best possible way, with Chastain working his way through the field throughout the 400-lap race and eventually taking the lead from William Byron with just six laps to go, never relinquishing it from thereon in.

Speaking to the media after the victory, Marks was impressed by his entire organization and how they came together to make Chastain's success a possibility.

"This weekend I think was a masterclass in never giving up and grinding," he explained.

Trackhouse owner praises organization after Ross Chastain win

"It wasn't just the No. 1 team that built that car last night," Marks continued. "It was people from all corners of the organization that said, 'I'll drop what I'm doing and drive to the shop and help', because we've all been working so hard the last month, month and a half to sort of turn this team around.

"I stood in front of everybody at this organization the first day that I took ownership of it back at the end of 2021, and I said, 'We have everything that we need to be successful here, we just have to work together, we have to believe in each other, and we have to fundamentally believe that we can do it, that we can go win big races and contend for championships'.

"If we support each other and go the extra mile and do whatever it takes, then we can get there.

"I think this weekend was a beautiful expression of that, and I don't want to sound romantic, but I am just so unbelievably proud of everybody because what they did this weekend was very, very, very difficult."

