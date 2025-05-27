NASCAR chief declares Kyle Busch's son Brexton the 'real deal'
NASCAR team owner Richard Childress has declared Kyle Busch's son Brexton as the 'real deal' when quizzed on the young racer's future.
Childress and Busch spoke to the media ahead of Sunday's Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway after announcing that the two-time Cup Series champion had finalized a contract extension with the team.
Busch, whose contract was due to expire at the end of 2025, will now continue to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet through until the end of 2026.
But, when announcing the news, Brexton and the possibility of him racing for the team in the future also came up, despite him being just 10 years old.
"Yeah, he is [doing well]," Childress said of Brexton's racing progress before recalling a symbolic gesture he made to the young racer: "And I did sign him a contract, a $100 bill, when we signed up with Kyle."
Childress continued: “I’ve watched him race some and watched him on some of the YouTube stuff for different things that somebody had sent me, and I congratulate him,"
"I think he won the championship in Florida, and I texted him and congratulated him on that and watched him run over at Millbridge.
"He’s a real deal like this one," Childress concluded, pointing towards Kyle.
Who is Brexton Busch?
Brexton Busch is one of Kyle Busch's two children and is a racer in his own right, making waves at the Tulsa Shootout earlier this year.
10-year-old Brexton won the Junior Sprint Division at the event, holding back a 20-car field in the 'a-main' race to become a Golden Driller winner, with over 105 drivers having entered the Junior Sprint Division overall.
In the aftermath of that victory, Kyle Busch took to social media to celebrate his son's success.
"24 hours later, and I still couldn’t be more proud of Brexton Busch," the two-time Cup Series champion wrote.
"Biggest moment of his career and he drove a perfect race. All the hard work he and the guys put in all year paid off.
"Just a really proud dad right now."
More recently, Brexton and his father even raced against each other in the "Battle of the Busch's" at Millbridge Speedway in North Carolina.
An up-and-coming racer, Brexton's career is certainly worth keeping a close eye on in the coming years.
The young racer is certainly not short of people he can go to for advice, if he needs it, with two-time champion Kyle, his father, and one-time champion Kurt Busch, his uncle.
