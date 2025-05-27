NASCAR star airs frustration with Joey Logano at Coca Cola 600

NASCAR star William Byron was left frustrated with Cup Series champion Joey Logano following the Coca Cola 600 on Sunday.

Byron dominated for large portions of the 400-lap race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, sweeping all three stages, but was ultimately denied victory after Ross Chastain passed him for the lead with six laps to go.

What didn't help Byron's defence is the fact that he and the other leading cars were catching Logano's No. 22, with the Cup Series champ desperate to stay on the lead lap and not get overtaken.

And, speaking post-race, a dejected Byron admitted he didn't like how Logano drove in that situation.

“He was doing the usual,” Byron said on Logano's defence.

“What I didn’t like is he just kept moving around in 3 and 4. I don’t know what he was doing. I think just was in traffic a lot that run.

"The 45 was running hard, and then lost a chunk there when he got loose. I think just it all kind of added up.”

William Byron dejected after Coca Cola 600

Offering his wider thoughts on the race in general, Byron could not hide his disappointment post-race in Charlotte.

“It’s just frustrating,” Byron explained. “Don’t really have the words for it.”

The driver of the No. 24 later added: “I’m sure there’s a bigger plan in the future, so just got to understand what that is, keep working."

"I feel like our team’s ability and my abilities is really good right now. We just got to capitalize.

"It sucks. All you can do is just keep learning from it and move forward.”

On the bright side, Byron did at least walk away from Charlotte Motor Speedway with one winning trophy this weekend.

The Hendrick Motorsports star overcame a penalty to win the Xfinity Series race at the track on Saturday night.

