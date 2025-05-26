William Byron claims top spot after Coca Cola 600 despite late Ross Chastain heartbreak
The latest 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings are in after a dramatic Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and it's great news for William Byron.
The Hendrick Motorsports star dominated proceedings in the No. 24 Chevrolet on Sunday night, sweeping all three stages, but was ultimately left devastated late on when Trackhouse Racing star Ross Chastain passed him for the lead with just six laps to go.
READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: Chastain scores dramatic Coca Cola 600 victory despite Byron dominance
Despite that, however, given the points he racked up throughout the race, Byron has once again claimed top spot in the Cup Series standings, demoting team-mate Kyle Larson to second after he endured a challenging Sunday performing NASCAR and Indy 500 double duty.
With his race win, Chastain himself moved into the top 10 in the latest standings. Heading to Charlotte, he sat 11th, but he has now moved up three spots to eighth following his unlikely victory.
Whilst Chastain was the biggest mover in the top 10, Team Penske's Ryan Blaney was the biggest faller, dropping three spots from fourth to seventh after being classified as 38th at the Coca Cola 600.
With that said, let's take a look at this week's standings in full.
READ MORE: NASCAR announce driver disqualification at Charlotte
NASCAR Cup Series standings after Coca Cola 600
|Pos
|Driver
|Car No
|Team (Manufacturer)
|Points (Stage)
|Playoff Points
|Position Change
|1
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|499 (137)
|11
|+1
|2
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|470 (128)
|23
|-1
|3
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|425 (74)
|16
|0
|4
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|415 (80)
|0
|0
|5
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|392 (100)
|0
|+1
|6
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|390 (95)
|12
|+1
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske Ford
|363 (110)
|2
|-3
|8
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|350 (29)
|5
|+3
|9
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|338 (74)
|7
|0
|10
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|333 (83)
|0
|-2
|11
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
|314 (18)
|0
|+1
|12
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing Toyota
|312 (100)
|2
|-2
|13
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
|284 (22)
|0
|+1
|14
|Ryan Preece
|60
|Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
|280 (43)
|1
|+1
|15
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|279 (81)
|7
|-2
|16
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|269 (49)
|6
|0
|17
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|267 (51)
|0
|-1
|18
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|266 (17)
|0
|-1
|19
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|259 (11)
|0
|+1
|20
|John H. Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|257 (21)
|0
|-1
|21
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|248 (65)
|0
|-2
|22
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|246 (19)
|0
|+1
|23
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing Ford
|244 (31)
|-5
|+1
|24
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|244 (4)
|0
|-2
|25
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|230 (20)
|0
|+1
|26
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|228 (9)
|0
|-4
|27
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|223 (19)
|0
|+2
|28
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
|213 (8)
|0
|-3
|29
|Justin Haley
|7
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|213 (15)
|0
|0
|30
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|210 (16)
|0
|-2
|31
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|206 (12)
|0
|-1
|32
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing Ford
|180 (26)
|0
|+1
|33
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|161 (14)
|0
|+2
|34
|Riley Herbst
|35
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|160 (2)
|0
|-1
|35
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
|155 (2)
|0
|-1
|36
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|80 (3)
|0
|0
|37
|Jimmie Johnson
|84
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|35 (0)
|0
|0
|38
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|24 (5)
|0
|-1
|39
|Katherine Legge
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
|7 (0)
|0
|0
|40
|Derek Kraus
|44
|Chevrolet
|5 (0)
|0
|—
|41
|Casey Mears
|66
|Garage 66 Ford
|2 (0)
|0
|+2
|42
|Burt Myers
|50
|Team AmeriVet Chevrolet
|1 (0)
|0
|0
|43
|Chad Finchum
|66
|Garage 66 Ford
|1 (0)
|0
|0
|44
|Martin Truex Jr
|56
|Tricon Garage Toyota
|1 (0)
|0
|0
