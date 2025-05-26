close global

William Byron claims top spot after Coca Cola 600 despite late Ross Chastain heartbreak

The latest 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings are in after a dramatic Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and it's great news for William Byron.

The Hendrick Motorsports star dominated proceedings in the No. 24 Chevrolet on Sunday night, sweeping all three stages, but was ultimately left devastated late on when Trackhouse Racing star Ross Chastain passed him for the lead with just six laps to go.

Despite that, however, given the points he racked up throughout the race, Byron has once again claimed top spot in the Cup Series standings, demoting team-mate Kyle Larson to second after he endured a challenging Sunday performing NASCAR and Indy 500 double duty.

With his race win, Chastain himself moved into the top 10 in the latest standings. Heading to Charlotte, he sat 11th, but he has now moved up three spots to eighth following his unlikely victory.

Whilst Chastain was the biggest mover in the top 10, Team Penske's Ryan Blaney was the biggest faller, dropping three spots from fourth to seventh after being classified as 38th at the Coca Cola 600.

With that said, let's take a look at this week's standings in full.

NASCAR Cup Series standings after Coca Cola 600

Pos Driver Car No Team (Manufacturer) Points (Stage) Playoff Points Position Change
1William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet499 (137)11+1
2Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet470 (128)23-1
3Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota425 (74)160
4Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet415 (80)00
5Tyler Reddick4523XI Racing Toyota392 (100)0+1
6Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota390 (95)12+1
7Ryan Blaney12Team Penske Ford363 (110)2-3
8Ross Chastain1Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet350 (29)5+3
9Joey Logano22Team Penske Ford338 (74)70
10Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet333 (83)0-2
11Chase Briscoe19Stewart-Haas Racing Ford314 (18)0+1
12Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing Toyota312 (100)2-2
13Ricky Stenhouse Jr47JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet284 (22)0+1
14Ryan Preece60Stewart-Haas Racing Ford280 (43)1+1
15Austin Cindric2Team Penske Ford279 (81)7-2
16Josh Berry21Wood Brothers Racing Ford269 (49)60
17AJ Allmendinger16Kaulig Racing Chevrolet267 (51)0-1
18Kyle Busch8Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet266 (17)0-1
19Michael McDowell71Front Row Motorsports Ford259 (11)0+1
20John H. Nemechek42Legacy Motor Club Toyota257 (21)0-1
21Carson Hocevar77Spire Motorsports Chevrolet248 (65)0-2
22Todd Gilliland34Front Row Motorsports Ford246 (19)0+1
23Chris Buescher17RFK Racing Ford244 (31)-5+1
24Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet244 (4)0-2
25Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota230 (20)0+1
26Zane Smith38Front Row Motorsports Ford228 (9)0-4
27Erik Jones43Legacy Motor Club Toyota223 (19)0+2
28Noah Gragson4Stewart-Haas Racing Ford213 (8)0-3
29Justin Haley7Rick Ware Racing Ford213 (15)00
30Daniel Suárez99Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet210 (16)0-2
31Ty Dillon10Kaulig Racing Chevrolet206 (12)0-1
32Brad Keselowski6RFK Racing Ford180 (26)0+1
33Shane Van Gisbergen88Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet161 (14)0+2
34Riley Herbst35Rick Ware Racing Ford160 (2)0-1
35Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing Ford155 (2)0-1
36Cody Ware51Rick Ware Racing Ford80 (3)00
37Jimmie Johnson84Legacy Motor Club Toyota35 (0)00
38Corey LaJoie7Spire Motorsports Chevrolet24 (5)0-1
39Katherine Legge78Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet7 (0)00
40Derek Kraus44Chevrolet5 (0)0
41Casey Mears66Garage 66 Ford2 (0)0+2
42Burt Myers50Team AmeriVet Chevrolet1 (0)00
43Chad Finchum66Garage 66 Ford1 (0)00
44Martin Truex Jr56Tricon Garage Toyota1 (0)00

