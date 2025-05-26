Denny Hamlin says 23XI NASCAR driver needs team reset

NASCAR Cup Series star Denny Hamlin has claimed that 23XI driver Tyler Reddick and his No. 45 team need a 'reset'.

Hamlin is in a unique position as a Cup Series driver for Joe Gibbs Racing and co-owner of 23XI Racing, meaning he has a vested interest in what happens both on and off track, career and business-wise.

Reddick won the 2024 regular season championship and competed in the championship four at Phoenix last November, ultimately missing out on the overall title win, which was claimed by Joey Logano.

After a taste of success last year, Reddick has started 2025 with mixed results, with the 29-year-old yet to win a race despite finishing inside the top five on three occasions.

Denny Hamlin says Tyler Reddick needs reset

However, other results have been less strong, with Reddick's best finish in the four races ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday being a P14 at Talladega.

It has certainly been a quiet few weeks for Reddick, and speaking ahead of Sunday's race, his boss and rival says he and his team need to refocus.

“The 45 team specifically needs a reset,” Hamlin said. “They need to get back to the basics and not chase a bunch of things.

“Certainly with the success that now the 20 [Christopher Bell] and the 11 [Hamlin's car] has on the intermediates, I think that sometimes you can get caught kind of focusing on the wrong things.

“I think they’ve just got to get reset. I think they’re all talented. Driver, crew chief, team. The cars I know have speed in them.

"They’re just struggling to find the balance right now.”

Reddick went on to finish 26th at Charlotte on Sunday night after a late speeding penalty thwarted his evening.

Prior to that, the No. 45 had finished stages one, two, and three in P2, P3, and P4 on what was looking like a strong night for the 23XI driver.

