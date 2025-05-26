NASCAR team set for penalty after Charlotte inspection

NASCAR has revealed that a team is facing a penalty after inspection at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

All three national NASCAR series are in action at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, with the Xfinity Series race, the BetMGM 300, having taken place on Saturday evening.

Sheldon Creed went on to finish the race in 10th position in his No. 00 Haas Factory Team Ford. However, post-race, NASCAR officials found that one of his lug nuts was loose in technical inspection.

As a result, NASCAR has revealed that the team will be hit with a penalty, which will be a monetary fine.

The exact amount and the penalty itself will not be officially confirmed until NASCAR releases its post-Charlotte penalty report.

NASCAR officials kept busy at Charlotte

Creed's loose lug nut was not the only problem in post-race inspection, with Sammy Smith being disqualified due to his car being deemed illegal.

NASCAR confirmed post-tech that Smith's car was underweight and that he would therefore be classified as P38.

Elsewhere, NASCAR officials also seized the No. 48, No. 26 and No. 39 cars for further inspection at their R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina.

Cup Series star William Byron ultimately ran out as the winner of the BetMGM 300, but it was a busy night for the officials.

In stage two, Byron was hit with a pit-road speeding penalty and sent to the rear on lap 99, and he did not return to the front of the pack until his overtake on Justin Allgaier in the first lap of overtime.

The pivotal moment in the race came with 25 laps to go when, under caution, Allgaier, who was leading at the time, elected to stay out, whilst Byron pitted for fresh rubber. Byron's fresh tires consistently helped him move forward after some late restarts, the Hendrick Motorsports star eventually making it all the way to first place.

