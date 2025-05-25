close global

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Coca Cola 600 starting lineup with penalties applied

After an exciting NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session on Saturday afternoon, the starting grid for the 2025 Coca Cola 600 is set, with Joe Gibbs Racing star Chase Briscoe set to start on pole.

Briscoe was the fastest man on the track on Saturday, registering a lap time of 29.532 seconds, enough to edge Kyle Larson ahead of his historic 'double' attempt by just 0.020 seconds.

Elsewhere in Charlotte, William Byron will start on the second row, with Chris Buescher for company alongside. Like Larson, Byron narrowly missed out on pole, the gap from third to first being just 0.034 seconds.

AJ Allmendinger rounds out the top five in today's Coca Cola 600 starting lineup, whilst John Hunter Nemechek, Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson, Alex Bowman, and Christopher Bell are all set to start inside the top 10.

With that said, let's take a look at the lineup in full!

NASCAR Cup Series Coca Cola 600 starting lineup

Here is the confirmed starting lineup for the 2025 Coca Cola 600.

Pos Driver Car No. Team Lap Time / Gap
1Chase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota29.532
2Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet+0.020
3William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet+0.034
4Chris Buescher17RFK Racing Ford+0.128
5AJ Allmendinger16Kaulig Racing Chevrolet+0.152
6John Hunter Nemechek42Legacy Motor Club Toyota+0.193
7Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota+0.215
8Noah Gragson4Front Row Motorsports Ford+0.277
9Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet+0.282
10Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota+0.283
11Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet+0.315
12Tyler Reddick4523XI Racing Toyota+0.318
13Justin Haley7Spire Motorsports Chevrolet+0.334
14Austin Cindric2Team Penske Ford+0.339
15Michael McDowell34Spire Motorsports Chevrolet+0.365
16Joey Logano22Team Penske Ford+0.384
17Jimmie Johnson84Legacy Motor Club Toyota+0.394
18Josh Berry21Wood Brothers Racing Ford+0.456
19Ty Dillon10Kaulig Racing Chevrolet+0.456
20Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota+0.498
21Ryan Blaney12Team Penske Ford+0.497
22Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet+0.505
23Zane Smith38Front Row Motorsports Ford+0.507
24Kyle Busch8Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet+0.511
25Daniel Suarez99Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet+0.531
26Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet+0.552
27Erik Jones43Legacy Motor Club Toyota+0.568
28Ryan Preece60RFK Racing Ford+0.582
29Cole Custer41Haas Factory Team Ford+0.615
30Shane van Gisbergen88Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet+0.629
31Riley Herbst3523XI Racing Toyota+0.690
32Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing Toyota+0.745
33Connor Zilisch87Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet+0.772
34Todd Gilliland34Front Row Motorsports Ford+0.782
35Brad Keselowski6RFK Racing Ford+0.782
36Cody Ware51Rick Ware Racing Ford+1.151
37Derek Kraus44NY Racing Team Chevrolet+1.859
38Josh Bilicki66Garage 66 Ford+2.729
39Carson Hocevar77Spire Motorsports Chevrolet+6.612
40Ross Chastain1Trackhouse Racing ChevroletNo Time

