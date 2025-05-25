NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Coca Cola 600 starting lineup with penalties applied
NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Coca Cola 600 starting lineup with penalties applied
After an exciting NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session on Saturday afternoon, the starting grid for the 2025 Coca Cola 600 is set, with Joe Gibbs Racing star Chase Briscoe set to start on pole.
Briscoe was the fastest man on the track on Saturday, registering a lap time of 29.532 seconds, enough to edge Kyle Larson ahead of his historic 'double' attempt by just 0.020 seconds.
Elsewhere in Charlotte, William Byron will start on the second row, with Chris Buescher for company alongside. Like Larson, Byron narrowly missed out on pole, the gap from third to first being just 0.034 seconds.
AJ Allmendinger rounds out the top five in today's Coca Cola 600 starting lineup, whilst John Hunter Nemechek, Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson, Alex Bowman, and Christopher Bell are all set to start inside the top 10.
With that said, let's take a look at the lineup in full!
READ MORE: NASCAR announce driver DISQUALIFICATION at Charlotte due to illegal car
NASCAR Cup Series Coca Cola 600 starting lineup
Here is the confirmed starting lineup for the 2025 Coca Cola 600.
|Pos
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|Lap Time / Gap
|1
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|29.532
|2
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.020
|3
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.034
|4
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing Ford
|+0.128
|5
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|+0.152
|6
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|+0.193
|7
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|+0.215
|8
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|+0.277
|9
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.282
|10
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|+0.283
|11
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.315
|12
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|+0.318
|13
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.334
|14
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|+0.339
|15
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.365
|16
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|+0.384
|17
|Jimmie Johnson
|84
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|+0.394
|18
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|+0.456
|19
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|+0.456
|20
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|+0.498
|21
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske Ford
|+0.497
|22
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.505
|23
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|+0.507
|24
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|+0.511
|25
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|+0.531
|26
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|+0.552
|27
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|+0.568
|28
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing Ford
|+0.582
|29
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|+0.615
|30
|Shane van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|+0.629
|31
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing Toyota
|+0.690
|32
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing Toyota
|+0.745
|33
|Connor Zilisch
|87
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|+0.772
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|+0.782
|35
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing Ford
|+0.782
|36
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|+1.151
|37
|Derek Kraus
|44
|NY Racing Team Chevrolet
|+1.859
|38
|Josh Bilicki
|66
|Garage 66 Ford
|+2.729
|39
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|+6.612
|40
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|No Time
READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series team slammed with double penalty ahead of Coca Cola 600
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Race Today: Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 15 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Coca Cola 600 starting lineup with penalties applied
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series team hit with double penalty ahead of Coca Cola 600
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR announce driver DISQUALIFICATION at Charlotte due to illegal car
- 2 uur geleden
F1 Race Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 3 uur geleden
Indy 500 Race Today: Start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 10:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 23 - 25 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul