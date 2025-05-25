NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Coca Cola 600 starting lineup with penalties applied

After an exciting NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session on Saturday afternoon, the starting grid for the 2025 Coca Cola 600 is set, with Joe Gibbs Racing star Chase Briscoe set to start on pole.

Briscoe was the fastest man on the track on Saturday, registering a lap time of 29.532 seconds, enough to edge Kyle Larson ahead of his historic 'double' attempt by just 0.020 seconds.

Elsewhere in Charlotte, William Byron will start on the second row, with Chris Buescher for company alongside. Like Larson, Byron narrowly missed out on pole, the gap from third to first being just 0.034 seconds.

AJ Allmendinger rounds out the top five in today's Coca Cola 600 starting lineup, whilst John Hunter Nemechek, Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson, Alex Bowman, and Christopher Bell are all set to start inside the top 10.

With that said, let's take a look at the lineup in full!

NASCAR Cup Series Coca Cola 600 starting lineup

Here is the confirmed starting lineup for the 2025 Coca Cola 600.

Pos Driver Car No. Team Lap Time / Gap 1 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 29.532 2 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.020 3 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.034 4 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford +0.128 5 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet +0.152 6 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota +0.193 7 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +0.215 8 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford +0.277 9 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.282 10 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +0.283 11 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet +0.315 12 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota +0.318 13 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +0.334 14 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford +0.339 15 Michael McDowell 34 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +0.365 16 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford +0.384 17 Jimmie Johnson 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota +0.394 18 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford +0.456 19 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet +0.456 20 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +0.498 21 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford +0.497 22 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.505 23 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford +0.507 24 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet +0.511 25 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet +0.531 26 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet +0.552 27 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota +0.568 28 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford +0.582 29 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford +0.615 30 Shane van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet +0.629 31 Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing Toyota +0.690 32 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota +0.745 33 Connor Zilisch 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet +0.772 34 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford +0.782 35 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford +0.782 36 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford +1.151 37 Derek Kraus 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet +1.859 38 Josh Bilicki 66 Garage 66 Ford +2.729 39 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +6.612 40 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet No Time

