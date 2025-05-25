Tom Cruise teases NASCAR movie return after over 30 years

One of the biggest stars in the world may be returning to the world of NASCAR after 35 years, he hinted recently.

This week saw the release of Tom Cruise's latest blockbuster, the brilliant Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, the eighth and possibly last film in the film series he has starred in since 1996, leaving many wondering what his next film project will be.

Having revisited a previous film in 2022, when Top Gun: Maverick was released to massive acclaim, Cruise has now revealed that he's actually in talks to star in a sequel to 1990 hit Days of Thunder.

The original film featured a number of real-life NASCAR drivers, including Richard Petty, Rusty Wallace, Neil Bonnett, and Harry Gant – the latter of whom was revealed this week as part of the sport's Hall of Fame class of 2026.

Tom Cruise: We're discussing Days of Thunder now

Hendrick Motorsports provided a trio of cars for filming, with the cars even taking part in three NASCAR races to provide authentic footage – at Phoenix in 1989, at the Daytona 500 in 1990 and at Darlington in the same year.

At the first of those races, one of the cars, driven by future NASCAR Truck Series champion Bobby Hamilton, even qualified fifth and led a lap of the race before an engine problem.

Speaking to the Today show in Australia, the greatest living movie star revealed: “All of these things we’re working on. We’re discussing ‘Days of Thunder’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ There are numerous other films that we’re actively working on right now.”

NASCAR have yet to confirm or deny whether they've reached a deal for the production of the film, but the Sports Business Journal report that the movie is getting closer to a green light.

At least one member of the GPFans US team will be there, front row, seated, for several days in a row as and when the film arrives.

