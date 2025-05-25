NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson reveals retirement verdict ahead of Coca Cola 600

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson has shut down rumors that he could retire from racing following this weekend's Coca Cola 600.

Johnson is set to drive the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday and Sunday, marking just his second Cup Series appearance of the season after racing at the Daytona 500 in February.

Interestingly, it is also the seven-time champion's 700th Cup Series race, and it just so happens to be at the exact track he made his debut back in 2001.

Given the significance of the milestone, and where it is happening, rumors were sparked that Johnson could potentially be ready to call time on his career. However, the 49-year-old has revealed he it is all just a coincidence.

"It really is just luck that the 700th start ends up at Charlotte and the track where I had my first start." Johnson explained on the Rubbin is Racing podcast.

Jimmie Johnson set to continue racing

Johnson continued: "I think we ran nine last year, and once we started planning for this year in the Daytona 500, we realized 700 would be in Charlotte."

"I'm not a numbers guy, but I literally have not been paying attention to this. It would have been amazing to plan it, be done at 700 or some element of, but that's really not the case."

Adding to the above comments, Johnson confirmed that he hopes to drive in a few more races this year and next, when Legacy Motor Club are set to have three cars racing in the Cup Series after agreeing to purchase a charter from Rick Ware Racing.

"I hope I can get in the car a few more times this year if circumstances present themselves," Johnson added.

"And then next year, and our evolution into a third car here at Legacy Motor Club.

"There's an option there where I could help build the team, and so, we're looking at that as one of the many options which would then put me in the car a fair amount next year."

