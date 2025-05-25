Kyle Busch announces new NASCAR deal for 2026 as official statement released

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch has finalized a contract extension with Richard Childress Racing ahead of the 2026 season, it has been confirmed.

Busch's contract with the team was due to expire at the end of 2025, although it was believed that RCR had an option to keep him.

READ MORE: NASCAR Qualifying Results: Kyle Larson denied Coca Cola 600 pole ahead of historic 'double' attempt

Whatever the case, Busch will now remain as the driver of the No. 8 RCR Chevrolet through until the end of the 2026 campaign, when he will be 41 years old.

“We’re proud to continue our relationship with Kyle Busch and remain focused on our shared goals of winning races and championships together,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing.

“Kyle is a tremendous racer and ambassador of the sport for our fans and partners.

"Everyone at RCR is committed to putting the pieces in place to enhance the competition side of our business.”

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch 2026 update revealed as Michael Jordan's 23XI get huge driver boost

Kyle Busch extends contract at Richard Childress Racing

Elsewhere in the statement that confirmed the news, Busch said it was an honor to continue to race for the team.

“It’s an honor to race for Richard Childress, our partners, and team Chevy fans,” said Busch.

“I feel like my family and I have found a home at RCR, and it means a lot that Richard continues to put his trust into me.

"My chapter at RCR is not yet complete, and I know we are building something special here. I remain focused on adding more wins and a championship to our collective resumes, and I want to thank Richard for the steps he is taking to help put all of the necessary pieces into place to give us a legitimate shot at a championship.”

RCR confirmed that Busch will partner Austin Dillon at the team in a two-car lineup in the 2026 Cup Series.

READ MORE: NASCAR legend puts Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott in same boat as striking verdict delivered

Related