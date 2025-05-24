NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Charlotte start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns today (Saturday, May 24) with the BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The race marks the 13th of the 2025 Xfinity Series season and is set to see 200 laps, or 300 miles, of exciting racing around the 1.5-mile asphalt oval.

Of course, today's race will be the first Xfinity Series race since Texas, with no action at either Kansas or North Wilkesboro in recent weeks. Last time out, Cup Series star Kyle Larson was victorious, filling in for the injured Connor Zilisch, who is thankfully back behind the wheel this weekend.

So far this season, the Xfinity Series has seen eight different race winners, and there are plenty of drivers who would like to make that nine come the black and white checkered flag on Saturday night.

With that said, let's get into all the details you need to know ahead of today's racing action.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Charlotte race start times

Saturday's 200-lap NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, also known as the BetMGM 300, starts today (May 24, 2025) at 4:30 pm (ET).

You can find the race start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session Start Time New York, NY (ET) 4:30 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 4:30 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 4:30 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 4:30 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 4:30 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 3:30 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 3:30 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 3:30 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 3:30 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 3:30 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 3:30 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 2:30 PM Denver, CO (MT) 2:30 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 2:30 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 2:30 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 2:30 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 1:30 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 1:30 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 1:30 PM Portland, OR (PT) 1:30 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 1:30 PM

How to watch NASCAR Xfinity Series on TV

In 2025, every single Xfinity Series race is set to be shown live on TV in the United States on The CW. The CW App will also stream live in-car cameras during races. As per NASCAR, streaming replays will also be available to watch on the CW app the next day.

Therefore, today's Xfinity Series action from Charlotte Motor Speedway is available to watch on The CW.

Radio coverage of today's Xfinity Series race is also set to broadcast on PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States The CW Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

