NASCAR Qualifying Today: Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits Charlotte Motor Speedway today, Saturday, May 24, for practice and qualifying ahead of the Coca Cola 600.

This weekend's event marks the 129th Cup Series race hosted at the track in North Carolina, and is set to see 400 laps of exciting racing action around the 1.5-mile asphalt oval come Sunday.

Ahead of the race, the starting lineup must be set, and that all comes down to who is quickest on Saturday, where each driver will set just one hot lap.

Last year, Ty Gibbs won the pole for the Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte, just edging the likes of William Byron and Christopher Bell that day.

Bell had the last laugh, however, going on to win the race altogether, with Brad Keselowski in second and Byron in third.

It will certainly be fascinating to see which stars perform this weekend, and with that said, we've got all the details you need below if you want to watch the action unfold live.

NASCAR Cup Series Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte qualifying start times

The all-important qualifying session from Charlotte Motor Speedway kicks off on Saturday, May 24, at 2:40 pm ET.

Here are the start times converted to your local city and time zone.

City (Time Zone) Qualifying Start Time
New York, NY (ET)2:40 PM
Charlotte, NC (ET)2:40 PM
Columbia, SC (ET)2:40 PM
Charleston, WV (ET)2:40 PM
Augusta, ME (ET)2:40 PM
Chicago, IL (CT)1:40 PM
Pierre, SD (CT)1:40 PM
Nashville, TN (CT)1:40 PM
Des Moines, IA (CT)1:40 PM
Montgomery, AL (CT)1:40 PM
Mexico City, MX (CT)1:40 PM
Denver, CO (MT)12:40 PM
Salt Lake City, UT (MT)12:40 PM
Albuquerque, NM (MT)12:40 PM
El Paso, TX (MT)12:40 PM
Los Angeles, CA (PT)11:40 AM
Las Vegas, NV (PT)11:40 AM
Seattle, WA (PT)11:40 AM
Portland, OR (PT)11:40 AM
San Francisco, CA (PT)11:40 AM
Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT)3:40 PM
London, GB (BST)7:40 PM
Madrid, ES (CET)8:40 PM
Sydney, AU (AEST)4:40 AM (Sunday)
Perth, AU (AWST)2:40 AM (Sunday)
Adelaide, AU (ACST)4:10 AM (Sunday)

Cup Series practice from Charlotte Motor Speedway takes place directly before qualifying at 1:30 pm ET.

How to watch NASCAR qualifying live on TV

Qualifying action from Charlotte Motor Speedway today will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States Prime Video
United Kingdom Viaplay Group
Australia Fox Sports Australia
Spain DAZN
France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium Ziggo Sport
Brazil Bandriantes
Canada TSN, RDS
MENA Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
Italy Mola TV
Portugal Sport TV
Singapore Mola TV
Japan Gaora
China Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong PCCW
Hungary Network4
Turkey Saran Media International

Christopher Bell William Byron Brad Keselowski Charlotte Motor Speedway Ty Gibbs Coca Cola 600
