NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: Charlotte start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: Charlotte start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns today (Saturday, May 24) with qualifying action at Charlotte Motor Speedway ahead of the BETMGM 300.
This weekend's event marks the 13th round of the 2025 season, but the first in over two weeks, with the Xfinity Series having taken some time off as the Cup and Truck Series hit Kansas and North Wilkesboro.
Last time out, Cup Series star Kyle Larson was victorious at Texas, stepping in as a late Xfinity Series substitute for JR Motorsports' Connor Zilisch after he suffered injuries in a wreck that saw him unable to compete.
Thankfully, Zilisch has now recovered and will be racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway, whilst Larson prepares for an Indy 500 and Coca Cola 600 double, which is probably good news for the rest of the Xfinity Series field.
They will, however, still have to compete against Cup Series stars such as William Byron and Chase Briscoe.
Heading to Charlotte, Justin Allgaier continues to lead the way in the Xfinity standings, with Austin Hill 51 points behind in second. Elsewhere, Sam Mayer, Jesse Love, and Brandon Jones round out the top five.
With that said, let's get into the details you need to know ahead of this afternoon's qualifying action!
READ MORE: NASCAR announce driver suspension after intentional wreck at North Wilkesboro
NASCAR Xfinity Series Charlotte qualifying start times
NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway starts today (Saturday, May 24) at 12:10 pm ET. You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.
|City (Time Zone)
|Session start time
|New York, NY (ET)
|12:10 PM
|Charlotte, NC (ET)
|12:10 PM
|Columbia, SC (ET)
|12:10 PM
|Charleston, WV (ET)
|12:10 PM
|Augusta, ME (ET)
|12:10 PM
|Chicago, IL (CT)
|11:10 AM
|Pierre, SD (CT)
|11:10 AM
|Nashville, TN (CT)
|11:10 AM
|Des Moines, IA (CT)
|11:10 AM
|Montgomery, AL (CT)
|11:10 AM
|Mexico City, MX (CT)
|11:10 AM
|Denver, CO (MT)
|10:10 AM
|Salt Lake City, UT (MT)
|10:10 AM
|Albuquerque, NM (MT)
|10:10 AM
|El Paso, TX (MT)
|10:10 AM
|Los Angeles, CA (PT)
|9:10 AM
|Las Vegas, NV (PT)
|9:10 AM
|Seattle, WA (PT)
|9:10 AM
|Portland, OR (PT)
|9:10 AM
|San Francisco, CA (PT)
|9:10 AM
How to watch NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying live on TV today
Qualifying action from Charlotte Motor Speedway today can be watched for FREE live on the CW App.
In 2025, all of the action from the Xfinity Series is set to be shown live on the CW in the United States.
Broadcast details may vary depending on your location.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|The CW
|Canada
|Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)
READ MORE: NASCAR legend puts Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott in same boat as striking verdict delivered
NASCAR Xfinity Series Charlotte qualifying order
Here is the full qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity Series qualifying session at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
|Qualifying Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Qualifying Group
|1
|Austin Dillon
|3
|1
|2
|Dawson Cram
|74
|1
|3
|Katherine Legge
|32
|1
|4
|Leland Honeyman
|70
|1
|5
|Kris Wright
|5
|1
|6
|Josh Williams
|11
|1
|7
|Christian Eckes
|16
|1
|8
|Garrett Smithley
|14
|1
|9
|Nick Leitz
|07
|1
|10
|Carson Ware
|35
|1
|11
|Sheldon Creed
|00
|1
|12
|JJ Yeley
|53
|1
|13
|CJ McLaughlin
|91
|1
|14
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|1
|15
|Blaine Perkins
|31
|1
|16
|Ryan Ellis
|71
|1
|17
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|1
|18
|Brad Perez
|45
|1
|19
|Dean Thompson
|26
|1
|20
|Kyle Sieg
|28
|1
|21
|Nick Sanchez
|48
|2
|22
|Matt DiBenedetto
|99
|2
|23
|Brennan Poole
|44
|2
|24
|William Sawalich
|18
|2
|25
|Parker Retzlaff
|4
|2
|26
|Carson Kvapil
|1
|2
|27
|William Byron
|17
|2
|28
|Anthony Alfredo
|42
|2
|29
|Sammy Smith
|8
|2
|30
|Daniel Dye
|10
|2
|31
|Jeb Burton
|27
|2
|32
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|2
|33
|Brandon Jones
|20
|2
|34
|Harrison Burton
|25
|2
|35
|Taylor Gray
|54
|2
|36
|Jesse Love
|2
|2
|37
|Sam Mayer
|41
|2
|38
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|2
|39
|Austin Hill
|21
|2
|40
|Connor Zilisch
|88
|2
READ MORE: Hendrick Motorsports announce HUGE Cup Series driver news as official statement released
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton wrecks Ferrari to end session as Verstappen and rivals beaten
- 25 minutes ago
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Charlotte start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 20 minutes ago
NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch 2026 update revealed as Michael Jordan's 23XI get huge driver boost
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Qualifying Today: Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: Charlotte start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 2 uur geleden
F1 Qualifying Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 23 - 25 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul