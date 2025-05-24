close global

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: Charlotte start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns today (Saturday, May 24) with qualifying action at Charlotte Motor Speedway ahead of the BETMGM 300.

This weekend's event marks the 13th round of the 2025 season, but the first in over two weeks, with the Xfinity Series having taken some time off as the Cup and Truck Series hit Kansas and North Wilkesboro.

Last time out, Cup Series star Kyle Larson was victorious at Texas, stepping in as a late Xfinity Series substitute for JR Motorsports' Connor Zilisch after he suffered injuries in a wreck that saw him unable to compete.

Thankfully, Zilisch has now recovered and will be racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway, whilst Larson prepares for an Indy 500 and Coca Cola 600 double, which is probably good news for the rest of the Xfinity Series field.

They will, however, still have to compete against Cup Series stars such as William Byron and Chase Briscoe.

Heading to Charlotte, Justin Allgaier continues to lead the way in the Xfinity standings, with Austin Hill 51 points behind in second. Elsewhere, Sam Mayer, Jesse Love, and Brandon Jones round out the top five.

With that said, let's get into the details you need to know ahead of this afternoon's qualifying action!

NASCAR Xfinity Series Charlotte qualifying start times

NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway starts today (Saturday, May 24) at 12:10 pm ET. You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time
New York, NY (ET)12:10 PM
Charlotte, NC (ET)12:10 PM
Columbia, SC (ET)12:10 PM
Charleston, WV (ET)12:10 PM
Augusta, ME (ET)12:10 PM
Chicago, IL (CT)11:10 AM
Pierre, SD (CT)11:10 AM
Nashville, TN (CT)11:10 AM
Des Moines, IA (CT)11:10 AM
Montgomery, AL (CT)11:10 AM
Mexico City, MX (CT)11:10 AM
Denver, CO (MT)10:10 AM
Salt Lake City, UT (MT)10:10 AM
Albuquerque, NM (MT)10:10 AM
El Paso, TX (MT)10:10 AM
Los Angeles, CA (PT)9:10 AM
Las Vegas, NV (PT)9:10 AM
Seattle, WA (PT)9:10 AM
Portland, OR (PT)9:10 AM
San Francisco, CA (PT)9:10 AM

How to watch NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying live on TV today

Qualifying action from Charlotte Motor Speedway today can be watched for FREE live on the CW App.

In 2025, all of the action from the Xfinity Series is set to be shown live on the CW in the United States.

Broadcast details may vary depending on your location.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States The CW
Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Charlotte qualifying order

Here is the full qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity Series qualifying session at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Qualifying Position Driver Car No. Qualifying Group
1Austin Dillon31
2Dawson Cram741
3Katherine Legge321
4Leland Honeyman701
5Kris Wright51
6Josh Williams111
7Christian Eckes161
8Garrett Smithley141
9Nick Leitz071
10Carson Ware351
11Sheldon Creed001
12JJ Yeley531
13CJ McLaughlin911
14Jeremy Clements511
15Blaine Perkins311
16Ryan Ellis711
17Justin Allgaier71
18Brad Perez451
19Dean Thompson261
20Kyle Sieg281
21Nick Sanchez482
22Matt DiBenedetto992
23Brennan Poole442
24William Sawalich182
25Parker Retzlaff42
26Carson Kvapil12
27William Byron172
28Anthony Alfredo422
29Sammy Smith82
30Daniel Dye102
31Jeb Burton272
32Ryan Sieg392
33Brandon Jones202
34Harrison Burton252
35Taylor Gray542
36Jesse Love22
37Sam Mayer412
38Chase Briscoe192
39Austin Hill212
40Connor Zilisch882

