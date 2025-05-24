NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: Charlotte start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns today (Saturday, May 24) with qualifying action at Charlotte Motor Speedway ahead of the BETMGM 300.

This weekend's event marks the 13th round of the 2025 season, but the first in over two weeks, with the Xfinity Series having taken some time off as the Cup and Truck Series hit Kansas and North Wilkesboro.

Last time out, Cup Series star Kyle Larson was victorious at Texas, stepping in as a late Xfinity Series substitute for JR Motorsports' Connor Zilisch after he suffered injuries in a wreck that saw him unable to compete.

Thankfully, Zilisch has now recovered and will be racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway, whilst Larson prepares for an Indy 500 and Coca Cola 600 double, which is probably good news for the rest of the Xfinity Series field.

They will, however, still have to compete against Cup Series stars such as William Byron and Chase Briscoe.

Heading to Charlotte, Justin Allgaier continues to lead the way in the Xfinity standings, with Austin Hill 51 points behind in second. Elsewhere, Sam Mayer, Jesse Love, and Brandon Jones round out the top five.

With that said, let's get into the details you need to know ahead of this afternoon's qualifying action!

READ MORE: NASCAR announce driver suspension after intentional wreck at North Wilkesboro

NASCAR Xfinity Series Charlotte qualifying start times

NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway starts today (Saturday, May 24) at 12:10 pm ET. You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 12:10 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 12:10 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 12:10 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 12:10 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 12:10 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 11:10 AM Pierre, SD (CT) 11:10 AM Nashville, TN (CT) 11:10 AM Des Moines, IA (CT) 11:10 AM Montgomery, AL (CT) 11:10 AM Mexico City, MX (CT) 11:10 AM Denver, CO (MT) 10:10 AM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 10:10 AM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 10:10 AM El Paso, TX (MT) 10:10 AM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 9:10 AM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 9:10 AM Seattle, WA (PT) 9:10 AM Portland, OR (PT) 9:10 AM San Francisco, CA (PT) 9:10 AM

How to watch NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying live on TV today

Qualifying action from Charlotte Motor Speedway today can be watched for FREE live on the CW App.

In 2025, all of the action from the Xfinity Series is set to be shown live on the CW in the United States.

Broadcast details may vary depending on your location.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States The CW Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

READ MORE: NASCAR legend puts Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott in same boat as striking verdict delivered

NASCAR Xfinity Series Charlotte qualifying order

Here is the full qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity Series qualifying session at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Qualifying Position Driver Car No. Qualifying Group 1 Austin Dillon 3 1 2 Dawson Cram 74 1 3 Katherine Legge 32 1 4 Leland Honeyman 70 1 5 Kris Wright 5 1 6 Josh Williams 11 1 7 Christian Eckes 16 1 8 Garrett Smithley 14 1 9 Nick Leitz 07 1 10 Carson Ware 35 1 11 Sheldon Creed 00 1 12 JJ Yeley 53 1 13 CJ McLaughlin 91 1 14 Jeremy Clements 51 1 15 Blaine Perkins 31 1 16 Ryan Ellis 71 1 17 Justin Allgaier 7 1 18 Brad Perez 45 1 19 Dean Thompson 26 1 20 Kyle Sieg 28 1 21 Nick Sanchez 48 2 22 Matt DiBenedetto 99 2 23 Brennan Poole 44 2 24 William Sawalich 18 2 25 Parker Retzlaff 4 2 26 Carson Kvapil 1 2 27 William Byron 17 2 28 Anthony Alfredo 42 2 29 Sammy Smith 8 2 30 Daniel Dye 10 2 31 Jeb Burton 27 2 32 Ryan Sieg 39 2 33 Brandon Jones 20 2 34 Harrison Burton 25 2 35 Taylor Gray 54 2 36 Jesse Love 2 2 37 Sam Mayer 41 2 38 Chase Briscoe 19 2 39 Austin Hill 21 2 40 Connor Zilisch 88 2

READ MORE: Hendrick Motorsports announce HUGE Cup Series driver news as official statement released

Related