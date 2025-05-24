NASCAR legend reveals Joey Logano 'irk' in dirty driver verdict
NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr has claimed that Christopher Bell is not a dirty driver, revealing that Joey Logano's recent comments at All-Star Weekend irked him.
Bell won the 2025 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway last Sunday, pocketing the $1 million prize for himself and Joe Gibbs Racing after a late overtake on Joey Logano.
However, post-race, Logano revealed that he was unhappy with how Bell had raced him and that if he could have caught back up to the No. 20, he would have wrecked him.
The reigning Cup Series champion later backtracked on his comments, but Earnhardt Jr has revealed he is still irked by what Logano said.
Dale Earnhardt Jr irked by Joey Logano
"Joey Logano got out of the car after the All-Star race and said that he was annoyed with how he was raced by CBell [Christopher Bell],” Earnhardt Jr said on his Dale Jr Download podcast.
"Apparently, he's now walked that stuff back. He was like 'yep, I was a little heat of the moment’.
"You get out from a 40,000-foot view and watch it, and you go, ‘Okay, it’s for a million dollars'... it was clean.
"Christopher Bell's not a dirty driver. Has anybody ever seen Christopher Bell do anything suspect? I think the guy’s kinda one of the nice guys.”
Earnhardt Jr continued: "I still have a problem with Joey having that instant reaction.”
“Even though he walks it back a day later, I appreciate that, he went and watched it, whatever, and he goes 'alright it wasn't that bad'.
"For him to have the instant reaction he had still is an irk."
