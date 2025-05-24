NASCAR insider reveals huge clue on where Kyle Busch will be driving in 2026

With his contract at Richard Childress Racing due to expire at the end of 2025, a lot of NASCAR fans are awaiting news on what the next steps could be for Kyle Busch.

The two-time Cup Series champion has had an incredible career to date, but given that he hasn't won a race since 2023, some of his hardcore fans have called for a change.

However, according to The Athletic's Jordan Bianchi, Busch may well end up staying right where he is, not only for 2026 but beyond.

Speaking on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, Bianchi explained: "Is Kyle Busch likely to return in 2026? Mike [Verlander, RCR team President] told me, ‘I don’t see Kyle racing anywhere else.’

"So, reading between the lines, it seems like Kyle is going to be returning there, and RCR is at least, at a minimum, going to pick up his option.

"I actually think that Kyle’s future with RCR is probably going to go beyond just another year and past 2026.”

How long has Kyle Busch been with RCR?

Busch has been driving with RCR since the beginning of the 2023 season, joining the team after his exit from Joe Gibbs Racing, where he had won two championships in 2015 and 2019.

Unfortunately for Busch, he has been unable to repeat that championship success with his new team, although he has won three Cup races with his new team.

One major issue is that the last of these came at Worldwide Technology Raceway in June 2023, meaning that the No. 8 driver is currently on a 69-race winless streak.

Since his last victory, Busch has finished inside the top five on 12 occasions, but only once this year, which came at COTA.

If Busch does continue with RCR, it will be interesting to see if he and the team can return to winning ways.

