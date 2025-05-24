Joe Gibbs Racing announce new NASCAR driver signing with debut date confirmed

NASCAR team Joe Gibbs Racing have announced some driver lineup news in an official team statement.

Later this year, JGR has confirmed that Australian Supercars driver Jack Perkins will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut with the team in the No. 19 Toyota in a one-race deal.

Perkins' debut will come in the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway on August 30, with Shaw and Partners Financial Services set to be his primary sponsor.

“This is a long-held dream come true for me, and I am so excited about driving in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series for the legendary Joe Gibbs,” Perkins said.

“I started thinking about competing in NASCAR when I first visited the U.S. in 2008 to watch Marcos Ambrose at Sonoma, and be a spotter for Paul Morris, who was contesting an ARCA West race the same weekend.

“It’s been a long journey to get here. I’ve come close a few times, but we couldn’t quite get all the ducks lined up. To do it now with Coach Gibbs and JGR proves you should never give up.”

READ MORE: Hendrick Motorsports announce HUGE Cup Series driver news as official statement released

Who is Aussie Supercars star Jack Perkins?

38-year-old Perkins hails from Melbourne, Australia, and is the son of retired racing driver Larry Perkins, who also previously owned racing team Perkins Engineering.

Perkins Jr has over 150 Supercars starts, with his career highlight a victory at Gold Coast in 2015, and has competed alongside Cup Series' Shane van Gisbergen and IndyCar's Scott McLaughlin over the course of his career.

However, Perkins' Cup Series connection does not end there, with the 38-year-old being good friends with Chase Briscoe's crew chief James Small, who the Australian credited with putting his Xfinity deal together.

Perkins has already travelled to JGR's headquarters in Huntersville, NC, to undergo his seat fitting, spend time in the simulator, and, of course, meet the team he will be working with in Portland.

The new JGR star will also join the team at the Xfinity Series and Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, where he will spend the Coca Cola 600 as their guest.

READ MORE: NASCAR announce driver suspension after intentional wreck at North Wilkesboro

Related