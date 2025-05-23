close global

NASCAR driver who received social media abuse and death threats issues defiant response

NASCAR driver Katherine Legge has issued a defiant response after receiving a tirade of abuse and death threats last month.

Legge became the first female driver to compete in the Cup Series since Danica Patrick earlier this year, and followed it up with a further appearance in the Xfinity Series at Rockingham in April.

Unfortunately, both races ended in a wreck, and after her appearance at Rockingham, Legge revealed the shocking abuse she had received in light of her drive.

Speaking on her Throttle Therapy podcast in April, Legge explained: "First of all, I want to say that being a woman racing in NASCAR, it comes with an incredible sense of pride."

"And obviously, it comes with a level of scrutiny and harassment.

"However, I will say the hate mail, the death threats, and the inappropriate sexual comments that I've received aren't just disturbing, they are unacceptable."

READ MORE: NASCAR announce driver suspension after intentional wreck at North Wilkesboro

Katherine Legge issues defiant response to death threats

The abuse received by Legge has been widely condemned, including by NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps, who made it clear that there was no room for such behavior in the world of NASCAR or sport more generally.

Legge has since gone on to finish 34th at Talladega and 32nd at Texas in the Xfinity Series, and is once again set to race at Charlotte this weekend in the No. 32 for Jordan Anderson Racing.

Speaking with Forbes magazine about how she blocks out all of the abuse she has received and stays focused on her racing, Legge had a clear answer.

"If it's not the opinion of somebody whose opinion I would ask for, I just don't pay attention to it," Legge told Forbes.

"It’s fine to acknowledge it, that it's happening, I just don't let it infiltrate what I’m doing."

Legge is also slated to make further Cup Series appearances in 2025, the first of which is set to come at Mexico City on June 15th.

This will be followed by further appearances in Chicago, Sonoma, Watkins Glen and Richmond.

READ MORE: Hendrick Motorsports announce HUGE Cup Series driver news as official statement released

