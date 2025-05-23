NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: Charlotte start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

close global

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series continues today (Friday, May 23) with the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The event marks the 11th race of the 2025 campaign, with seven different winners so far. Three of those include Cup Series drivers, with Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Carson Hocevar having won at Atlanta, Homestead, and Kansas, respectively.

READ MORE: NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying Today: Charlotte start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Busch is set to feature in Friday night's race, too, so it could well be four Truck wins for Cup drivers come the checkered flag.

Last time out in the Truck Series, Chandler Smith emerged victorious in the No. 38 for Front Row Motorsports, prevailing in overtime after late contact between his team-mate Corey Heim and Layne Riggs at North Wilkesboro last weekend.

Smith's victory was his second of the season and sees him sit second in the standings heading to Charlotte, with Heim 47 points ahead in first position.

Elsewhere, Daniel Hemric, Tyler Ankrum and Grant Enfinger round out the top five in that order.

With that said, let's get into all of the timing and TV details ahead of today's race!

READ MORE: NASCAR announce driver suspension after intentional wreck at North Wilkesboro

NASCAR Truck Series Charlotte start times

NASCAR Truck Series action from Charlotte Motor Speedway starts on Friday, May 23 at 8:30 pm ET. You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time
New York, NY (ET) 8:30 PM
Charlotte, NC (ET) 8:30 PM
Columbia, SC (ET) 8:30 PM
Charleston, WV (ET) 8:30 PM
Augusta, ME (ET) 8:30 PM
Chicago, IL (CT) 7:30 PM
Pierre, SD (CT) 7:30 PM
Nashville, TN (CT) 7:30 PM
Des Moines, IA (CT) 7:30 PM
Montgomery, AL (CT) 7:30 PM
Mexico City, MX (CT) 7:30 PM
Denver, CO (MT) 6:30 PM
Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 6:30 PM
Albuquerque, NM (MT) 6:30 PM
El Paso, TX (MT) 6:30 PM
Los Angeles, CA (PT) 5:30 PM
Las Vegas, NV (PT) 5:30 PM
Seattle, WA (PT) 5:30 PM
Portland, OR (PT) 5:30 PM
San Francisco, CA (PT) 5:30 PM

NASCAR Truck Series Charlotte TV channel

In 2025, all of the action from the NASCAR Truck Series is set to be shown live on FOX Sports in the United States.

Race action from Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday night can be watched on FOX Sports 1.

Radio coverage of the race will also be available on SiriusXM and NASCAR Racing Network.

Broadcast details may vary depending on your location.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States FOX Sports
Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

READ MORE: Hendrick Motorsports announce HUGE Cup Series driver news as official statement released

