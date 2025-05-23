Hendrick Motorsports announce HUGE Cup Series driver news as official statement released

Hendrick Motorsports have announced a huge new driver deal ahead of this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series action at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In an official statement released on Friday, the team confirmed that William Byron has signed a new four-year contract extension that will see him remain as the driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet through the 2029 Cup Series season.

Byron has driven the No. 24 since 2018 and has tasted plenty of success during that time, including 14 Cup victories.

Two of these have come at the prestigious Daytona 500, with Byron having won the 'Great American Race' in 2024 and 2025, making him its youngest multi-winner.

Currently, Byron sits second in the Cup Series standings in 2025, with only team-mate Kyle Larson ahead of him.

Hendrick Motorsports confirm William Byron contract extension

Speaking as a part of the official statement that confirmed the news, Byron explained: “We’ve built something special with the No. 24 team,”

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue working with amazing people at Hendrick Motorsports who believe in me, especially Mr. and Mrs. Hendrick.

"We’ve accomplished some great things that we’re really proud of, but we have even bigger goals ahead.

"I’m excited to go after them with this team and this organization.”

Elsewhere, Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, added: “William is the real deal.”

“What makes him so special is that he combines natural ability with an unrivaled work ethic. You see it in the great ones – the drivers who could get by on talent alone but choose to outwork everyone anyway. That’s William.

"On top of it all, he’s a person of high character and embraces his role as a leader.

"We’re proud to have him in our lineup and look forward to many more wins together.”

