Michael Jordan's 23XI NASCAR team receive double driver boost as official announcements made

23XI Racing, the NASCAR Cup Series team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, have received a double driver boost ahead of this weekend's action at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

23XI have three drivers currently competing full-time in the Cup Series, with Bubba Wallace in the No. 23, Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 and Riley Herbst in the No. 35.

The news above relates to the former two, with official statements confirming new partnerships for Reddick and Wallace in recent days.

Starting with Reddick, 23XI have announced that Pinnacle have expanded their relationship with the team in a multi-year deal that will see them become the official banking sponsor of the No. 45 team.

Pinnacle branding will now appear on the No. 45 team's equipment and on Reddick's uniform, with a special paint scheme set to run at Nashville in June and then again at Bristol in September.

“The group at Pinnacle has played such an important role in my career, and I’m honored to have the chance to represent them in a greater way through this partnership expansion,” said Reddick.

“From supporting me earlier in my career to continuing to believe in me and what we’re doing at 23XI, I’m excited to represent all the associates at Pinnacle and look forward to having a great opening race with them in Nashville.”

23XI announce new driver partnerships

Elsewhere, 23XI also announced a new partnership deal for Bubba Wallace, confirming that Coca-Cola Consolidated had joined the team as an official sponsor and as the official soft drink partner of the No. 23 crew.

As per 23XI's statement, the partnership is a full-season agreement, with their branding set to feature on the No. 23 car, and Wallace set to take part in engagement opportunities on and off the track and at events at several universities in the Carolinas.

“We’re excited to welcome Coca-Cola Consolidated to the 23XI family,” said 23XI team president Steve Lauletta.

“For decades, Coca-Cola Consolidated has had a significant impact in the communities they serve, and we look forward to collaborating with them on meaningful programs that give college students a behind-the-scenes look at how our team operates.

"We also look forward to creating special moments for 23XI fans to meet Bubba at select races."

Both partnerships suggest things are business as usual at 23XI in what is a tumultuous period for the team as their NASCAR lawsuit rumbles on.

Currently, their status as a charter team is being appealed in the courts, with their wider lawsuit set to be heard in court later this year.

