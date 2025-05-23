NASCAR legend puts Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott in same boat as striking verdict delivered

Former Cup Series champions Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott have been put in the same boat by NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick in a striking verdict.

Harvick himself is a former champion, having won the Cup Series in 2014, and these days is a media personality, which includes hosting the Kevin Harvick Happy Hour show.

And, on this week's show, Harvick claimed that there were two drivers desperately in need of a win - and fast - in the Cup Series at present.

“The few cars that I think really need to win are the No. 9 [Elliott]," Harvick explained.

"The No. 9 car needs to win. I think, for them to keep their confidence level where they are, I think Chase Elliott has to win.

“I think that’s the expectation that he has, the team has, the organization and Alan [Gustafson] has as the crew chief.

"They’re consistent. They’re finishing races. They’re dotting the i’s, they're good on pit road. All the things that they need to do, but they’re not winning. I believe that if they don’t win soon, that frustration is going to build."

Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch 'need' a win

Harvick continued, putting Busch in the same boat as Elliott: “The other one is the No. 8 [Busch],"

"I think that if Kyle Busch, if that doesn’t stabilize, with everything that we’ve talked about with contracts and this and that, I think that that could boil over before it’s all said and done, if there’s not some bright spots pretty quickly.”

Busch has not tasted victory for quite some time in the Cup Series, with his last win having come at World Wide Technology Raceway in 2023. This year, Busch's best finish was a P5 at COTA.

Elliott, meanwhile, last won a Cup Series race at Texas in 2024, with his best results this season having come at COTA and Martinsville, where he finished fourth.

