NASCAR star Kyle Larson reflects on reaction to 2020 suspension

Kyle Larson has opened up on how he responded to a major self-inflicted setback during his career.

Back in 2020, Larson was suspended by NASCAR management and sacked by his Chip Ganassi Racing team for using a racial slur on a livestream.

Larson underwent a period of sensitivity training and missed the vast majority of the 2020 Cup Series, releasing a statement late that year revealing his efforts to understand the effect of his actions beyond the mandated punishment.

The then-disgraced driver won the Cup Series championship in his first year post-suspension with Hendrick Motorsports, and is leading the regular season championship after the All-Star break.

Larson: I had to trust people to return to NASCAR

The Athletic's NASCAR writer Jeff Gluck asked Larson in his 12 Questions column: "What is a time in your life you felt was really challenging, but you feel proud of the way you responded to it?"

Larson replied: "Probably the 2020 stuff. Obviously, a lot happened in a quick time – [a position] that I put myself in. But it was trusting the people I had around me and trusting in the path we were trying to put ourselves on to get either back to the Cup Series or just in a good spot in life and racing.

"It was staying committed to that and doing everything I felt like I wanted to do and needed to do and ultimately got back to the Cup Series."

On a lighter note, Larson also revealed in his replies to Gluck's questions that former team owner Chip Ganassi would sometimes steal food from his plate without asking – even stealing steak while espousing a vegan diet.

