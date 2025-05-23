NASCAR champ Joey Logano makes 'sore loser' reveal after Christopher Bell criticism

Joey Logano has walked back comments he made on Sunday at the NASCAR All-Star Race.

The reigning Cup Series champion was beaten to the million dollar prize by rival Christopher Bell and was heated in his post-race interview, claiming he'd have wrecked Bell if he'd been able to get close enough.

The source of his frustration was a move that Bell pulled to clear him and take the lead with around ten laps to go, which he felt in the moment was over the line.

When Bell was informed about Logano's comments he claimed he 'genuinely would not have guessed' that his move would cause such consternation, pointing out that the three-time Cup Series champion has done worse in his own career.

Logano: I set the tone in All-Star Race

Logano, however, has now admitted his comments were fuelled by the frustration of losing the race, saying: “When I went back and re-watched it, I was like, that wasn’t as bad as I thought it was. If he did that (move Logano up the track) the first time he got to me, I’d be like, ‘Dude, why would you do that?’

“But he made solid attempts to pass me. I ran him all up and down the racetrack. So I opened the door. Like at that point, I opened the door (to more aggressive racing). I had to do that to try to maintain the lead.

“But it also to me, it was like, OK, well, if you’re willing to do that, you should be able to move that person up the racetrack. Then I should have been able to get back at him.

“I set the tone that we’re going to race like assholes. It’s OK that he did that to me. But in the moment you’re just pissed, right? You’re just like, ‘He ran me up the track.’ Then when I watched it, I was like, ‘Nah, it’s probably warranted.’

“So, I shouldn’t have said that (after the race). You’re mad. It is what it is. He knocked me up and then moved me up. Would I have done the same? Probably. Especially after someone ran me all over the racetrack like I did, I probably would have done the same.

“I’m a really bad loser. I’m a sore loser. I can’t help it. It is who I am, but I think that’s also what makes us winners.”

