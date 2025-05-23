NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying Today: Charlotte start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series hits Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, May 23, for qualifying ahead of the North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

Last time out, the Truck Series raced at North Wilkesboro Speedway as part of NASCAR’s All-Star Weekend, with Chandler Smith winning the Window World 250 in overtime thanks to a late scuffle between his teammate Layne Riggs and Corey Heim.

Heim was furious with Riggs post-race, stepping straight out of his car and going to confront his rival.

Despite that setback and wreck, Heim continues to lead the way in the Truck Series standings heading to Charlotte this weekend.

The No. 11 driver has a 47-point advantage over Smith in second, whilst Daniel Hemric, Tyler Ankrum and Grant Enfinger sit third, fourth and fifth respectively.

With that said, let’s get into all the details you need to know ahead of Friday’s qualifying action!

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch reveals who blocked huge move as six penalties confirmed

NASCAR Truck Series: Charlotte qualifying start times

NASCAR Truck Series qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway starts on Friday, May 23, at 4:40 pm ET. You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 4:40 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 4:40 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 4:40 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 4:40 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 4:40 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 3:40 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 3:40 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 3:40 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 3:40 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 3:40 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 3:40 PM Denver, CO (MT) 2:40 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 2:40 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 2:40 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 2:40 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 1:40 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 1:40 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 1:40 PM Portland, OR (PT) 1:40 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 1:40 PM

How to watch NASCAR Truck Series at Charlotte on TV

In 2025, all of the action from the NASCAR Truck Series is set to be shown live on FOX Sports in the United States.

Practice (3:35 pm ET) and qualifying (4:40 pm ET) action from Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday can be watched on FOX Sports 2.

Race action, meanwhile, will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1, with radio coverage also available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Sports Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

READ MORE: Kyle Busch reveals NASCAR chief BLOCKED huge career move

Related